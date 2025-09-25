Two weeks after collecting a massive win over Notre Dame, Texas A&M might have to face Auburn in college football Week 5 without one of its best linebackers. After hurting his ankle against the Irish, senior Scooby Williams remains questionable for the massive home game.

Williams, who left the game against Notre Dame, is officially listed as questionable for Saturday's contest, On3 Sports' Pete Nakos reported. Before leaving the game, Williams recorded three tackles and a key interception in the second quarter.

If he is unable to go, Taurean York and Daymion Sanford will hold down the fort against the Tigers. With or without Williams, Texas A&M's linebackers will play a key role in Week 5, with Auburn leaning on a high-volume run game.

While listing Williams as questionable, Texas A&M has already ruled out safety Bryce Anderson against Auburn. Anderson was hospitalized after a big hit that paused the game as players prayed for his well-being on the field. Williams and Anderson are the only two players listed on the team's official Week 5 injury report.

Texas A&M prepares for SEC home opener against Auburn in Week 5

With the win over Notre Dame, Texas A&M begins the 2025 college football season with a 3-0 record. They bring that record and a top-10 ranking into a massive SEC opener against Auburn, which recently fell out of the top 25. If they emerge victorious, the Aggies will get off to their first 4-0 start since the 2016 season.

Despite dropping out of the rankings, Auburn remains one of the most dangerous teams in the conference. The Tigers pushed Oklahoma to the brink in Week 4 in a 24-17 loss on the road. After the game, SEC officials admitted that the deciding touchdown should not have counted due to an illegal procedure.

Before that controversial loss, Auburn started the year 3-0, including a key 38-24 win over Baylor in Week 1. However, the Tigers are on the road for the second consecutive week and the third time in their first five games.

Texas A&M gets to play its first three SEC games at home. After hosting Auburn, the Aggies will face Mississippi State and Florida in College Station and figure to be favored to win both games.

The team's schedule gets rougher near the end of the year, but Mike Elko is keen on that fact. The Aggies got off to a scorching 7-1 start in 2024 before faltering down the stretch to miss the College Football Playoffs.