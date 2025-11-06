Wednesday night's showdown between the San Antonio Spurs and the Los Angeles Lakers in La La Land lived up to its billing. Luka Doncic and the Lakers escaped with a narrow 118-116 victory, sending San Antonio to its second loss in a row.

Spurs star big man Victor Wembanyama once again stuffed the stat sheets for his team, but he wasn't able to add more to his numbers after fouling out during the crucial stretches of the game.

With the Lakers hanging on to a one-point lead with under 1:40 left to go in regulation, Wembanyama tried to attack the basket off the dribble but was met just outside the shaded area by Los Angeles forward Rui Hachimura. The collision sent Hachimura crashing to the ground, but his sacrifice didn't go for naught, as Wembanyama was slapped with his sixth personal foul, disqualifying him from participating in the contest the rest of the way.

Here's a video of the play:

Article Continues Below

Victor Wembanyama has fouled out of Lakers vs. Spurs after barging into Rui Hachimura 👀 (via @akhitchens)pic.twitter.com/8TkPfijv6l — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 6, 2025

Wembanyama exited the game with 19 points, eight rebounds, three assists, a steal and a block in 37 minutes of action. He shot poorly from the field, hitting just five of his 14 field goal attempts, but he made a living on the foul line, where he was 9-for-11. Wembanyama wasn't the only Spurs player who fouled out of the Lakers game, with Harrison Barnes and Jeremy Sochan each exhausting all of their six fouls in trying to contain Los Angeles.

The loss to Los Angeles dropped the Spurs to 5-2, while the Lakers improved to 7-2 overall.