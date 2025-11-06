When it comes to San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama, the possibilities on the basketball court is endless. He does a lot of things that would make the heads of people who've never watched basketball in five years explode.

Wembanyama was back at it again Wednesday night, as the Spurs visited Luka Doncic and the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

During the third period, Wembanyama brought the ball downcourt with some great ballhandling for a man his size (NBA.com lists him at 7'4″) and then proceeded to attack the basket.

After blowing by Lakers big man Deandre Ayton, Wembanyama saw Doncic standing between him and the rim. Wembanyama could have just used his length to lay the ball up over Doncic. Instead, he went for the euro step, because why not? He got the more powerful finish by soaring for a dunk, but he also did it in a much more graceful manner.

Wemby eurostep and throwdown 🔥pic.twitter.com/eoAT0pNoWb — Spurs Nation (@SpursNationCP) November 6, 2025

Indeed, Wembanyama is a special basketball specimen the Spurs are lucky to have on their roster.

The entire sequence also further emphasizes how special Wemby is. Ayton had to go all the way out and pick Wembanyama from even before the half-court line because Wemby was already a threat, given his ability to put the ball on the floor and shoot it from the perimeter. At the same time, that took away the Lakers' best rim protector from near the basket, leaving non-shot-blockers like Doncic as emergency stoppers.

However, Wembanyama and the Spurs suffered a 118-116 loss to the Lakers. The top pick at the 2023 NBA Draft mustered 19 points, eight rebounds, three assists, a block and a steal before fouling out late in the fourth quarter.

San Antonio will look to bounce back from the loss to the Lakers and prevent a three-game skid when the Spurs host the Houston Rockets this Friday.