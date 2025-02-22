Texas A&M football defensive lineman Shemar Stewart got an eye-opening endorsement ahead of the NFL Draft Combine. The junior is projected as one of the top prospects in this coming draft, even though his stats are by no means flashy. That dynamic makes Stewart one of the most intriguing prospects in recent memory. And the hype is only getting higher for the Miami, Florida native.

Aggies defensive line coach Sean Spencer raved about Stewart while giving insight into what he expects the junior to put up at the combine. “He’s (Stewart) a Freak, man. He will run a low-4.5 (in the 40) at 280 and 6-5-plus. He can fly. At worst, I think he’ll go 4.62, 4.63. I’ll be surprised if he doesn’t break 4.60.”

Picking Shemar Spencer in the first round is likely a gamble worth taking

Vasha Hunt-Imagn ImagesIt's not meant as a slight towards Shemar Stewart at all. But the team that selects him in the first round, which is likely where he's set to go, will be taking a gamble on Stewart's potential and work ethic. Fortunately, based on how Texas A&M football coaches talk about their former player, there is reason to believe in Stewart's long-term potential.

A former five-star prospect out of Monsignor Edward Pace High School, Stewart played three seasons in College Station. Over that span, he recorded 65 total tackles, 4.5 sacks, and had one forced fumble for the Aggies. Stewart has had a couple of injuries keeping him out of action throughout the years. However, despite those setbacks, there are no long-term health concerns.

Even with the lack of gaudy stats, the measurables Spencer mentions are absurd for someone Stewart's size. That agility gives the defensive prospect the upside of being an elite DL in the NFL. And that's what the team that selects the former Aggie is betting on. Fortunately, based on what coaches in high school were saying about Stewart, his work ethic will help him succeed at the next level.

Overall, Texas A&M football is set to suffer some losses this offseason. Still, expectations are high for the Aggies. Mike Elko had a very encouraging first year as head coach of Texas A&M football. The team was ranked as high as No. 10 in the country and was a win away from making the SEC Championship game.

The good news for this program is that quarterback Marcel Reed will be back for his sophomore season. The former four-star dual-threat QB had the 22nd-best QBR in the country. This is an excellent sign for the Aggies' future at the position. Still, losing as dynamic as a player as Stewart will hurt this program. But Texas A&M football has lost great players before and rebounded. It'll be up to Mike Elko to continue that trend.