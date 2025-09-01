Things could have gone better for Texas football in their Week 1 loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday. While Texas only lost the game by seven points, it was a rough debut for quarterback Arch Manning, who had the majority of his 170 passing yards in the fourth quarter, when the Buckeyes had switched to more of a prevent defense.

Manning's poor performance drew a wide array of mockery on social media, criticizing those in the media who had labeled the famous nephew as a Heisman favorite heading into this season.

Recently, Manning got 100% real on how he's handled the loss vs Ohio State so far.

“I think it was a long 24 hours, but I think I got it all out of the way. Watched the tape with everyone this morning – the good, the bad, the ugly – and then now we’re full on to San Jose State – I guess after this media [session] and we stop talking about it,” said Manning on Monday, per Anwar Richardson of orangebloods.com on X, formerly Twitter.

Manning also spoke on how he would assess his own performance during the Ohio State loss.

“Yeah, I mean, there wasn’t much to like, but I think I’m proud of the guys. I thought we battled back for the most part. I’ve just got to play better for us to win,” he said.

Still time for Texas

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) on the field for warm ups before the Ohio State and Texas game at Ohio Stadium
Kyle Robertson/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The September slate of football for Texas doesn't consist of a single power five team, so there is plenty of time for the Longhorns to regroup before SEC play begins.

It's also worth putting into perspective that the Longhorns were playing last year's national championship team on the road and only lost by seven points, and were driving with a chance to tie late in the game.

Still, the loss has to feel deflating for Texas football fans who have been waiting for decades for a team that can actually fulfill its preseason promise and not quickly be placed on fraud alert.

Texas will try to avoid that fate when they take on San Jose State on Saturday at 12:00 PM ET at home.

More NCAA Football News
Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian before the College Football Playoff semifinal against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium.
Steve Sarkisian’s highlights Texas football’s areas of improvement after Week 1 loss to Ohio StateZachary Weinberger ·
Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Kalen DeBoer watches warm ups on the field before a game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
Alabama football’s Kalen DeBoer addresses lack of effort after Week 1 upset lossTroy Finnegan ·
Wide receiver Ryan Williams leads a group of receivers to a drill during the second practice session of the preseason for the Alabama Crimson Tide.
Alabama football star Ryan Williams listed as day-to-day after Week 1 concussionJackson Stone ·
Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) leaves the field following the NCAA football game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium on Aug. 30, 2025. Ohio State won 14-7.
Joel Klatt keeps it real on Texas football QB Arch Manning hype after Week 1 lossJackson Stone ·
Penn State defensive end Zuriah Fisher (36) rushes the quarterback during the Blue-White game at Beaver Stadium on Saturday, April 26, 2025, in State College. The White team defeated the Blue team, 10-8.
Why Penn State football didn’t have key pass rusher in Week 1Zachary Weinberger ·
Indiana Hoosiers head coach Curt Cignetti walks along the sideline during the first half against the Old Dominion Monarchs at Memorial Stadium.
Curt Cignetti’s blunt take on Indiana football’s underwhelming season openerMalik Brown ·