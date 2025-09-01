Things could have gone better for Texas football in their Week 1 loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday. While Texas only lost the game by seven points, it was a rough debut for quarterback Arch Manning, who had the majority of his 170 passing yards in the fourth quarter, when the Buckeyes had switched to more of a prevent defense.

Manning's poor performance drew a wide array of mockery on social media, criticizing those in the media who had labeled the famous nephew as a Heisman favorite heading into this season.

Recently, Manning got 100% real on how he's handled the loss vs Ohio State so far.

“I think it was a long 24 hours, but I think I got it all out of the way. Watched the tape with everyone this morning – the good, the bad, the ugly – and then now we’re full on to San Jose State – I guess after this media [session] and we stop talking about it,” said Manning on Monday, per Anwar Richardson of orangebloods.com on X, formerly Twitter.

Manning also spoke on how he would assess his own performance during the Ohio State loss.

“Yeah, I mean, there wasn’t much to like, but I think I’m proud of the guys. I thought we battled back for the most part. I’ve just got to play better for us to win,” he said.

Still time for Texas

The September slate of football for Texas doesn't consist of a single power five team, so there is plenty of time for the Longhorns to regroup before SEC play begins.

It's also worth putting into perspective that the Longhorns were playing last year's national championship team on the road and only lost by seven points, and were driving with a chance to tie late in the game.

Still, the loss has to feel deflating for Texas football fans who have been waiting for decades for a team that can actually fulfill its preseason promise and not quickly be placed on fraud alert.

Texas will try to avoid that fate when they take on San Jose State on Saturday at 12:00 PM ET at home.