With New York Knicks fans trying to be patient to start the season, amidst a lackluster beginning after reaching the Eastern Conference Finals last season and having title aspirations this year, there have been some injuries popping up recently. After Josh Hart missed the season opener for the Knicks, he has been playing through a hand injury as the star talks about weighing certain options.

Hart is New York's jack-of-all-trades player who can basically contribute in any way on the court, almost acting as the glue to stars such as Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns, Mikal Bridges, and more. Currently, The Athletic reports that Hart is dealing with a “nerve injury” in his hand.

“The affliction affects the fourth finger on his shooting hand the most, but feeling is also going in and out of his middle and pinky fingers, not just on the court but also in daily life tasks,” Fred Katz and James L. Edwards III wrote.

Reportedly, Hart got the injury last May, got surgery for it after last season ended, but re-injured it before training camp in a scrimmage. Another surgery is required, but Hart wants it done after the season, since it would keep him out for two to three months.

“It’ll probably be a process until I get full feeling back,” Hart said. “The hand will be what it is. I’m working (on shooting) all the time. That’ll come along. I’m not getting surgery.”

Josh Hart on his new role with the Knicks

Article Continues Below

While the basketball world has said some Knicks players need to play better, there is no doubt that Hart is one who has started slow to start, shooting 21.1 percent from the field in four games. His role has looked different so far with the injury and under new head coach Mike Brown, as he's coming off the bench and playing fewer minutes than before, though he is “cool” with anything.

“I’m cool with not starting,” Hart said. “That’s what I want to do for the season. For me, there’s a different way to approach it mentally. Obviously, when you have guys who are questionable and a game-time decision, then my role might be different and I might not know what my role is until there’s an hour on the clock or 35 minutes on the clock.”

It remains to be seen how Hart will work with the injury as New York looks to contend for a title this season.