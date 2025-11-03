Many observers tagged the New York Knicks as one of the top contenders for the Larry O'Brien Trophy after making it to the conference finals last season. The team retained and hired battle-tested coach Mike Brown to install a new vision.

The Knicks, however, have gotten off to a slow start. They are sitting on a 2-3 record, as of writing.

A noticeable change in the Knicks' strategy upon the arrival of Brown was making Josh Hart come off the bench. Last season, Hart started 77 games for then-coach Tom Thibodeau, leading the league with 37.6 minutes per game. Now, his playing time has dramatically dropped to 22.3 minutes per outing.

While some players would have easily sulked with the perceived demotion, the 30-year-old Hart remains even-keeled about it.

“I’m cool with not starting. That’s what I want to do for the season. For me, there’s a different way to approach it mentally. Obviously, when you have guys who are questionable and a game-time decision, my role might be different, and I might not know what my role is until there’s an hour on the clock or 35 minutes on the clock,” said the do-it-all wingman in a report from The Athletic's Fred Katz and James Edwards III.

“So, it’s one of those things. If I’m not going to start, I’m totally cool with it. I don’t want to be the next starter up because everything varies by game. I want more of a consistent role so that I can affect that role.”

Hart has been playing with a nerve injury in his right hand, which could also explain his reduced production. In four games, he averaged 2.8 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 3.3 assists.

Last season, he put up 13.7 points and career-highs of 9.6 rebounds and 5.9 assists, while serving as the two-way energizer for the Knicks. He also set the team record for most triple-doubles in a season with nine.

He may have a new role, but expect Hart to play hard every night.