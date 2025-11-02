Ohio State football is undefeated on the season. The Buckeyes were able to keep the momentum going on Saturday, with a 38-14 victory over the struggling Penn State Nittany Lions.

Buckeyes quarterback Julian Sayin had a monster day. The Ohio State quarterback threw for 316 passing yards and four touchdowns.

Following the win, Ohio State is officially kicking off Sayin's Heisman Trophy campaign. The program made a social media post on X, formerly Twitter, endorsing the quarterback. That post got noticed by NBC Sports reporter Nicole Auerbach.

Ohio State has officially launched his Heisman campaign: https://t.co/xDYxMpgUg1 — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) November 2, 2025

Auerbach is then continuing to make her case for Sayin, who took over play calling duties this season from Will Howard.

“Sayin leads all Football Bowl Subdivision quarterbacks in completion percentage (80.7 percent) — by more than seven percentage points. He’s second in the country in passes of 40-plus yards and third in the nation in total passing touchdowns (23),” Auerbach wrote for NBC. “He is undoubtedly one of the best quarterbacks in the country. And perhaps he should be considered the new favorite to win the sport’s most coveted individual award.”

Ohio State is now 8-0 on the season, and 5-0 in the Big Ten. The Buckeyes are also the defending national champions.

Ohio State football looks like one of the nation's top teams

The Buckeyes have posted an impressive resumé so far this season. They are striving to earn a bid in the College Football Playoff once again. After starting the season with a win over Texas, Ohio State has gone on to beat down some of their Big Ten opponents.

Sayin has been one of the reasons why. He has thrown for 2,188 passing yards this season, with 23 touchdowns. The quarterback has thrown just three interceptions on the year.

Sayin's head coach Ryan Day thinks that the quarterback deserves to be considered for the Heisman Trophy.

“I do think if Julian continues to play the way he is playing, he deserves to be in the conversation, at the very least,” Day said, per USA Today.

The Buckeyes have games left on the schedule against Purdue, Rutgers, UCLA and finally Michigan.