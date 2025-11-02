Georgia Tech football was stunned by North Carolina State on Saturday. The Yellow Jackets, who entered the game with an undefeated record, lost by a 48-36 score. The loss puts Georgia Tech's hopes for a College Football Playoff berth in jeopardy.

Following the bitter defeat, Georgia Tech head coach Brent Key unloaded to the press about his team's dismal performance. Georgia Tech allowed nearly 600 total yards of offense to the Wolfpack.

“They lined up and physically kicked our [butt] in a lot of ways,” Key said, per the Associated Press. “It is what it is. That's on me. I take responsibility for it.”

North Carolina State entered the game banged up, with injuries to several key players. That perhaps made the win even better for the Wolfpack.

“Resiliency is what this place is about,” North Carolina State coach Dave Doeren said. “It's why I've always loved NC State. It's definitely a part of my DNA. The harder it gets, sometimes I think the better we are.”

Georgia Tech is now 8-1 on the season. The loss stops the greatest start to a season the Yellow Jackets had had since the 1966 campaign. With their win, NC State improves to 5-4 on the year.

Georgia Tech football must win from this point on

The Yellow Jackets put themselves in a bad position with this loss. Georgia Tech still has some tough games left on their schedule, including a meeting at the end of the season with in-state rival Georgia. The Yellow Jackets also still have to play Pittsburgh.

Georgia Tech managed more than 400 passing yards in the game against North Carolina State. The team lost the turnover battle, however, as quarterback Haynes King threw an interception. Ultimately, the team's defense just couldn't get a stop when they needed it.

The Yellow Jackets fall to second in the ACC standings, after the loss. Georgia Tech is tied for second with Pittsburgh, as both squads hold 5-1 conference records. Virginia leads the ACC with a 5-0 mark in conference.

Georgia Tech next has a bye, before it plays Boston College on November 15.