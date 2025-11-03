Week 10 of College Football saw multiple top teams go down. Two teams dropped from the ranks of the undefeated. This has caused some major changes in the College Football Top 25 Power Rankings.

1. Ohio State

Ohio State keeps the top spot, but just barely, as Indiana continues to dominate. Ohio State started slow against Penn State. It was a 17-14 lead at the end of the first half. Ohio State was amazing from there. They won the game 38-14 as Julian Sayin had his Heisman moment. He passed for 316 yards and four touchdowns in the game.

Ohio State is now 8-0 and will face Purdue on the road in Week 11. It should be smooth sailing for the Buckeyes until they face Michigan in the last week of the season.

2. Indiana

Indiana has a claim to be the No. 1 team in the nation. They have been nothing short of perfect this year. Indiana moved to 9-0 with a 55-10 win over Maryland. Fernando Mendoza threw a pick on the first drive, and then the Hooisers punted on their second drive, but from there, they took off. Indiana scored on every single drive from there on out, plus returned a fumble for a touchdown. They would go on to win 55-10. The Hooisers hit the road in Week 11, facing Penn State.

3. Texas A&M

There are just four undefeated teams left in FBS, and the third of them is Texas A&M. The Aggies were off in Week 10, and now will look to keep their undefeated season going on the road. They face Missouri in Week 11 on the road. The Aggies are in a solid spot to go undefeated. After Missouri, they face South Carolina and Samford at home before a road trip to Texas.

4. Alabama

Alabama was also off in Week 10, after surviving South Carolin. The team is now 7-1 on the year, with the only loss being the first week of the year to Florida State. Since then, the team has been amazing, winning seven straight and also defeating four straight ranked opponents. Alabama returns to the field in Week 11 and will host LSU and their interim coach.

5. Ole Miss

The Rebels jump up in front of Georgia this week. This is despite the loss to Georgia, but more about how Georgia played this past week. Regardless, they have been great since the loss to Georgia. They took the win over Oklahoma, 34-26, and then took care of business agaisnt South Carolina. The Rebels held a 17-7 lead over the Gamecocks at the end of the first half. They would go on to win the game 30-14.

Ole Miss faces The Citadel in Week 11, before games with Florida and Mississippi State to end the season.

6. Georgia

The Bulldogs are 7-1 on the year after jumping on the struggle bus this week. Georgia needed a comeback to defeat Florida, as they won the game 24-20. The game was tied at 10 at the end of the first half, and then tied at 17 at the end of the third quarter. Florida hit a field goal to open the fourth quarter, but with 4:36 left in the game, Chauncey Bowens ran the ball 36 yards for the touchdown. This led to the 24-20 lead, and Georgia held on for the win.

Georgia hits the road in Week 11 to face Mississippi State. They also have games against Texas, Charlotte, and Georgia Tech to end the year.

7. Oregon

Oregon is still sticking around as one of the top teams in the nation. The 7-1 Ducks are coming off an open week, and are still one of the top teams in the Big 10. Still, with Indiana and Ohio State undefeated, they need help to make the Big Ten title game after their 30-20 loss to Indiana. Oregon hits the road in Week 11 to face Iowa, before games with Minnesota, USC, and Washington to end the year.

8. BYU

BYU is the last of the undefeated teams left in FBS College Football. They are coming off another win, this time defeating Iowa State. The Cyclones opened the early lead, leading 24-17 at the end of the first half. The two teams would be tied at 27 at the end of the third quarter, but BYU dominated the fourth. They scored a touchdown, and then had a pick-six to open the 41-27 lead. They would then force a turnover on downs and another interception to take the 41-27 victory.

BYU hits the road for a massive matchup in Week 11, facing Texas Tech.

9. Texas Tech

Texas Tech has rebounded from its lone loss of the year. After falling 26-22 to Arizona State, they have now won two straight. This past week, it was a dominating performance on the road. Texas Tech welcomed back Behern Morton in the game, and he was solid. He went 21 for 32 for 249 yards and two scores. He did throw an interception in the game. Still, Texas Tech took the 43-20 victory over Kansas State.

Texas Tech has what could be a playoff elimination game in Week 11 as they host BYU.

10. Notre Dame

Notre Dame moves up after their sixth straight win of the year. This past week, Notre Dame hit the road to face Boston College. The Eagles did make the game close in the third quarter. After Boston College hit a field goal late in the third, it was a 12-10 Notre Dame lead. Still, the Fighting Irish went on a 75-yard drive, capped with a Jeremiyah Love touchdown to make it 18-10. They added a fourth-quarter score on a 94-yard touchdown from Love to win the game 25-10.

The Irish host Navy in Week 11, before a road trip to Pitt.

11. Virginia

Virginia is now the top team in the ACC. If they win the next two games, they will likely make it to the conference title game, and if they win out, they control their destiny. Virginia is coming off a win over Cal. Virginia led 17-7 after missing a field goal to end the first half. Still, Cal would make the game close. After Virginia turned the ball over on downs, leading 24-21, Cal threw an interception that was returned for s touchdown. Virginia won the game 31-21.

UVA returns home this week to face a 5-3 Wake Forest team.

12. Vanderbilt

A slow start doomed Vanderbilt against Texas. Arch Manning hit a massive play to open the game, hitting a 75-yard pass to Ryan Wingo to open the game. Vanderbilt fumbled on the next possession and would be down 10-0. The team was down 34-10 going into the fourth quarter, but began the comeback. A touchdown with 33 seconds left in the game made it a three-point game. Vandy nearly got the onside kick, but still fell 34-31.

Vanderbilt returns home to face Auburn in Week 11.

13. Oklahoma

Oklahoma stays alive in the playoff race after a huge win in Week 10. Facing Tennessee, the Vols were up 10-7 in the first quarter, but three second-quarter field goals gave the Sonners the lead. John Mateer would pass for just 159 yards and an interception, but he did run in a touchdown with just 1:44 in the game. Oklahoma would give up another field goal, but win the game 33-27.

The Sooners are off in Week 11, but they hit the road to face Alabama after the off week.

14. Texas

Texas came up with a huge win over Vanderbilt. Still, expectations should be tempered. Texas has won its fourth straight game since losing to Florida. They dominated much of the game with Vandy, but the fourth quarter was a disaster. Texas gave up 21 points in the fourth and nearly gave up the onside kick to allow Vandy a chance to win the game. Still, ranks 12-14 could go in any order, and it would be fine.

Texas has a week off before it visits Georgia.

15. Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech was in control of the ACC and has now fallen from the ranks of the undefeated. North Carolina State scored touchdowns on its first two drives and would never give up the lead from there. The Wolfpack took the 48-36 victory in the game. Georgia Tech has a week off to regroup before facing Boston College on the road.

16. Louisville

Louisville is back alive in the race for an ACC title. With the loss for Georgia Tech, Louisville could win out and have a shot based on tiebreakers. They are coming off a third straight win after falling to Virginia. Louisville was down 16-7 at the end of the first half against Virginia Tech. They would make a comeback, winning the game 28-16. Louisville faces California at home next week.

17. Missouri

Missouri is coming off an open week in Week 10. The team is recovering from a loss to Vanderbilt. They can move up the rankings with a big win in Week 11, as they host Texas A&M.

18. Michigan

Michigan is quietly working its way back into the CFP conversation. Still, Sherrone More was not happy with the win over Purdue. Michigan never trailed, but struggled to a 21-16 victory. The team is off this week, and then will be on the road to face Northwestern in Week 12.

19. Utah

When Utah wins, they win big. When Utah has won, they have won by 25 or more points each time, and this week was no different. They faced a 17th-ranked Cincinnati, and dominated, winning the game 45-14. At 7-2 and 4-2 in conference play, they likely will not be in the hunt for a playoff spot. The Utes have a week off in Week 11 before hitting the road to face Baylor.

20. Memphis

The Tigers are back alive for the playoffs and are currently the top-ranked Group of Five team. Memphis did lose earlier this year to UAB, but has since won two straight. The team took a 38-14 win over Rice on the road this past week and will face Tulane on Friday night.

21. USC

The Trojans are now 6-2 on the year and just defeated Nebraska. It was a tight game, and USC took the lead late on a touchdown with ten minutes left to play. Nebraska could not answer, and the Trojans won the game 21-17. They will host Northwestern in Week 11.

22. Miami

Miami is coming off its second loss in three games. Facing SMU, the Musangs tied the game on a field goal with just 25 seconds left to force overtime. Miami had the ball first in overtime, but Carson Beck threw an interception. SMU responded with a touchdown and won the game 26-20. Miami will face Syracuse at home next week.

23. James Madison

If Memphis does not take the playoff spot for the Group of Five, James Madison deserves consideration. JMU started the season with a win before losing to Louisville 28-14. Since then, they have had just one game within one score, a 14-7 win on the road over Georgia State. The team is coming off a 52-20 win over Texas State. They will hit the road to face Marshall in Week 11.

24. Tennessee

Tennessee holds on to the top 25 with its third loss of the year. They have lost their second game in three games, falling to Oklahoma 33-27. The Vols have a chance to rebound late in the season. They are on an open week before facing New Mexico State. Still, they end the season with Florida and Vanderbilt.

25. North Texas

North Texas is now 8-1 and has ended the ten-game winning streak of Navy. The Mean Green dominated in the game, leading 24-10 at the end of the first half, before winning the game 31-17. North Texas did not allow a point in the fourth quarter on the way to a win. They will be off in Week 11, before facing UAB.

Just missed: Pitt, Washington, San Diego State