Florida football witnessed a new major loss on Sunday. The Gators already are operating without the fired Billy Napier. Now star freshman wide receiver Dallas Wilson is out for the year with his CFB injury.

Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports dropped the unfortunate news out of Gainesville Sunday. Wilson left the Georgia game early and amid a targeting call on KJ Bolden. The Gators handed Georgia a scare before Florida fell apart in the Saturday loss.

Wilson eventually returned to the Gators' side, but wearing a boot over his right foot. It's clear his foot will prevent him from running any more routes for a program searching for a new head coach.

Wilson is one of the last big college football recruiting wins for Napier — who plucked the four-star away from Alabama, Oregon and Miami.

Florida enduring injury pileup with Dallas Wilson

Wilson leaves catching only 12 passes for 174 yards with three touchdowns.

He pulled off one 100-yard outing against Texas featuring one insane catch. But that six-catch, 111-yard performance became Wilson's ony game in crossing the three-digit mark for yards.

Wilson joins Aidan Mizell and Vernell Brown III as notable wide receiver injuries during the 2025 season. But the injury pileup isn't the only trending storyline in “The Swamp.”

Napier's exit created one of the more intriguing head coach openings in college football for '25. Billy Gonzalez is navigating Florida in the period of transition, but names are sprouting as possibilities for UF.

Lane Kiffin from Ole Miss is a trending name mentioned among multiple outlets. Former Penn State HC James Franklin is another earning an endorsement for next Florida coach.

Florida is now one of four SEC schools searching for a new coaching leader. Auburn joined the Gators, LSU and Arkansas by firing its head coach Hugh Freeze on Sunday — ending a three-season run there.