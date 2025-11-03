Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills did it again. Buffalo’s 28–21 win over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday wasn’t just a statement; it extended a trend. The Bills have now beaten the Chiefs five straight times in the regular season, a run multiple outlets noted after the final whistle.

Allen checked every box. He went 23-of-26 for 273 yards with a touchdown and added two more on the ground, powering Buffalo to a 28–13 lead that held through a nervy fourth quarter. Tight end Dalton Kincaid stacked six catches for 101 yards and a score, while James Cook churned out 114 rushing yards. The box score backs it up: Buffalo outpaced Kansas City in efficiency and leaned on situational defense to close.

This is what regular-season control looks like. Since 2021, Buffalo has solved most of Kansas City’s answers from September to December, disguised pressures, a steady run game, and Allen’s battering-ram scrambles at key moments. Even the history books joined in as Allen’s outing pushed him to the most games with a pass TD and rush TD (47) in NFL history.

And yet, you can’t talk Bills–Chiefs without the January caveat. The postseason leans red. Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs have eliminated Buffalo four straight times: the 2020 AFC Championship Game, the 2021 Divisional classic, the 2023 Divisional round, and last season’s 32–29 AFC title game. The broader series says the same thing, Kansas City leads the postseason head-to-head, and that’s the scoreboard Buffalo still has to change.

So where does Sunday fit? It keeps the Bills in the AFC hunt and reinforces the same truth. In the regular season, Buffalo looks like Kansas City’s toughest matchup. Allen controls tempo, the Bills win the turnover and red-zone margins, and the game bends his way. But the conversation always circles back to January. Beating Patrick Mahomes when the stakes spike is the last box left.

For now, the Bills get the win, the tie-breaker, and another reminder that they can dictate this rivalry until the playoffs say otherwise. The next chapter, likely in January, can’t come soon enough.