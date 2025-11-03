Miami (FL) football plummeted down the top 25 rankings. The now No. 18 Hurricanes are picking up the pieces from a stunning upset loss to SMU.

Now with two losses, Miami's College Football Playoff chances take a major hit before the official rankings there drop on Tuesday. Worse for the ‘Canes, their Atlantic Coast Conference title game chances go from highly likely to questionable.

Miami has looked nothing like the dominating early season version — the one that started 5-0 and took down two ranked foes. What's going on with Mario Cristobal and his team?

Time to dive into where the blame lies for Miami.

Carson Beck reverting back to infamous ways

Miami once secured a blockbuster transfer out of the past national champion. Beck arrived feeling ousted at Georgia and ready to rejuvenate himself on an aspiring national title contender.

Beck started out in solid shape, throwing 11 touchdowns compared to three interceptions in the fast start. He also averaged 242.6 passing yards a game. But here's his numbers since.

Threw four interceptions in the upset loss to Louisville.

Tossed two more picks against the Mustangs, including the costly overtime one that eventually led to Miami's loss.

Beck is averaging 244.6 yards per game in the last three contests, but his touchdowns (three) are less than his picks (six).

Beck drew out the critics after taking the SMU loss. Many even called for his benching as he's since underperformed.

It's doubtful Cristobal will entertain swapping quarterbacks this late into the season, plus with the ACC title game still somewhat in play. But Beck appears to be playing the “Superman” style he tried to bury after his transfer. While he may have the faith of his coaches, his NFL Draft stock continues to plummet.

Miami drew out the yellow marker

The Hurricanes drew multiple calls from the officials.

Officials threw down the yellow marker not once, or twice, but an astonishing 12 times.

SMU stayed more composed and discipline — earning only four calls.

Teams will always struggle to put the opponent away or even when once the number of penalties rises above 10. Miami must cut down on that aspect and stay in mental control moving forward.

Miami pass defense carved up

The ‘Canes brought an improving defensive unit in tow to the Dallas region. And were ready to face a QB who's also delivered up-and-down results in Kevin Jennings.

Yet SMU's QB emerged as the one carving up his opponent in front of Beck.

SMU averaged 8.1 yards per passing play with Jennings in control. Things started unraveling for Miami after this Jennings touchdown connection.

Miami forced two punts and a fumble to start the game. But Jennings to Yamir Knight exposed openings in Miami's coverage. Jennings grew more comfortable in the pocket as the game progressed.

Miami not feeding Week 9 hero

Mark Fletcher was an offensive highlight against Stanford in racking up 106 yards with three touchdowns.

He powered his way into 5.3 yards per carry — but settled for 16 carries only.

Miami trusted Beck way more with the ball as proven by its 38 passing attempts. And Beck still turned the ball over multiple times.

Fletcher is built to wear down defenses. Miami can cut back on the Beck miscues by trusting Fletcher more.

Is ACC Title game hopes dwindling?

Miami can thank North Carolina State for a rare assist: Keeping the ACC title race open.

The Wolfpack stunned previous unbeaten Georgia Tech. But the upset creates a new logjam.

Virginia is red-hot in winning seven straight. The Yellow Jackets remain in the picture. Pittsburgh and Louisville are involved in the race too — with the latter holding the edge over the ‘Canes.

Another dilemma Miami faces? Both losses were against conference foes. Now Miami needs a lot of external factors to help get itself back into the conference championship picture. Or another trip to the Pop Tarts Bowl could be looking more inevitable.