Notre Dame football has won six games in a row, after defeating lowly Boston College on Saturday. The Fighting Irish defeated the Eagles, 25-10. As a result, Notre Dame is ascending in the Associated Press Top 25 college football poll.

Notre Dame is up two spots to no. 10 overall in the country, per the latest poll. The Fighting Irish have been able to turn it around, following an 0-2 start to the season.

“We know there's a lot of things to clean up,” Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman said after beating Boston College, per the Associated Press. “The challenges will get tougher. … As you move farther into November, everything is magnified.”

The Fighting Irish are hanging on to hope they can make the College Football Playoff this season. Notre Dame started the 2025 campaign with losses to Miami (FL) and Texas A&M. The squad made the national championship game during the 2024 season, before losing to Ohio State.

Notre Dame has been an inconsistent team

The Fighting Irish struggled to get stops in their first two games. Since then, Freeman has taken a more active role in the defensive play calling.

That has turned out to be a blessing. Notre Dame has rattled off six consecutive wins, including a thrilling victory over their bitter rival USC. Notre Dame needs to win out, in order to keep their CFP hopes alive.

The squad has found some stars on offense. Jeremiyah Love has been a workhorse at running back. Love broke free on Saturday against Boston College. He finished the game with 17 carries for 136 yards and two touchdowns.

Notre Dame is not a perfect team, however. The Fighting Irish seem to have a kicking problem. The Fighting Irish had three different kickers miss attempts against Boston College.

“And we’re going to keep putting guys in there until we consistently have somebody who can put the football through the field goal posts,” Freeman added. “And we have three kickers. But if you rotate three kickers, you don’t have one.”

Notre Dame football has games left with Navy, Pittsburgh, Syracuse and Stanford. Time will tell if Notre Dame can keep its momentum going.