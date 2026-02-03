The anticipation for the 2026 Texas football season is reaching new heights, but Cooper Manning is quick to temper the external noise. While analysts like Dan Orlovsky have labeled Arch Manning as a potential top pick for the 2026 NFL Draft, Cooper dismissed such claims as fluff and hot air.

He noted that while the praise is appreciated, it is often just a way for media personalities to fill airtime. For the Manning family, the focus remains on the current development of the team and the upcoming spring practices rather than distant professional prospects.

This surge in popularity has brought a level of public scrutiny that previous generations of the Manning family never encountered. According to a report from the New York Times, Arch has had to adjust to being constantly filmed and photographed in his daily life, a challenge his grandfather and uncles never faced during their careers.

Cooper shared an anecdote about a layover in Dallas where a crowd, including restaurant staff and travelers, lined up just to take pictures with the quarterback. Although Arch often tries to maintain a sense of normalcy by wearing a hoodie, his father admits that his days of being a regular guy are likely over as his fame continues to escalate.

The conversation regarding his draft stock remains a major talking point, especially with Orlovsky suggesting that Arch would be the clear choice over other top prospects like Fernando Mendoza.

Despite Mendoza being the projected favorite for the Las Vegas Raiders, he argued that Manning is a physically gifted and intelligent athlete who has already weathered significant media storms.

Despite these professional temptations, the decision to remain at Texas was never a difficult one. Cooper explained that there was never a serious conversation about leaving because Arch genuinely loves the college environment and his teammates.

As the Longhorns prepare for a national title run, the message to Arch is simple: have fun and remember that everything will be okay at the end of the day, as the NFL Draft is nearby.