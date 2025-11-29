Colin Simmons has embraced the competitive edge that comes with playing for the Texas Longhorns, where personality and intensity often collide on the national stage. But his fiery approach reached a new peak Friday night.

After No. 16 Texas stunned No. 3 Texas A&M, 27-17, to close the regular season, questions quickly turned to offseason remarks that had simmered throughout Rivalry Week.

Earlier in the week, Texas A&M OL Ar’maj Reed-Adams reignited an old moment from last season, when Texas celebrated at midfield, stomping on the Aggies’ logo at Kyle Field following a 17-7 road win. Calling back to that scene, Reed-Adams labeled the Longhorns “cowards” for their on-field celebration, earlier this week.

When reporters relayed the remark to Simmons postgame, he didn’t hesitate to strike back, delivering the moment that would define the night beyond the result on the field.

“What’s his name? I don’t even know his name and he’s a 6th year… He lost. He’s a loser. We don’t pay attention to him,” speaking of Reed-Adams, Simmons said, via CFB insider CJ Vogel.

Simmons was asked specifically about Texas A&M’s pregame rhetoric and Reed-Adams’ resurfaced words. Simmons’ “loser” jab underscored not only Texas’ distaste for the remarks, but also the broader truth of the evening that Texas’ defense backed the talk with production.

Simmons was disruptive in the game, recording three total tackles (two solo), a sack, a pass breakup, pushing his season total sacks to 10, per ESPN, a milestone that continues his rapid ascent.

Beyond Simmons’ pressure, defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski & co. flipped the game in the second half. Trailing 10-3 at halftime, Texas tightened its coverage, forced two fourth-quarter interceptions from Reed, and became one of only two teams to hold Texas A&M under 20 points all season.

The win gave Texas a 9-3 finish (6-2 SEC), slim but legitimate at-large CFP optimism, and its first head-to-head victory over Texas A&M on home soil in more than a decade.