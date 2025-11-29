Texas football fans did not wait long to fire back at Mike Elko and the Texas A&M Aggies. Right after Texas finished off a 27-17 win over No. 3 Texas A&M at Darrell K Royal–Texas Memorial Stadium, the video board dropped the coldest postgame edit of the year. It played a clip of Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko calling the Aggies the “flagship” program in the state, then immediately cut to a “sike” meme and shots of Texas players celebrating the upset.

Anwar Richardson summed it up on X, calling it “the ultimate fired shot” and saying Texas “just put an exclamation point on the win against Texas A&M.”

Texas just put an exclamation point on the win against Texas A&M with the ultimate fired shot!!! pic.twitter.com/iAzb9KaGpT — Anwar Richardson (@AnwarRichardson) November 29, 2025 Expand Tweet

The scoreboard troll landed because the Longhorns backed it up on the field. Texas outgained Texas A&M 397-337, forced two interceptions and played cleaner football with zero turnovers via the ESPN Box Score. The Aggies came in undefeated and chasing a College Football Playoff berth; they walked out with their first loss and a meme they will see all offseason.

Arch Manning did not have a perfect night, but he had a winning one. The Texas football quarterback went 14-of-29 for 179 yards and a touchdown and added 53 rushing yards with a back-breaking 35-yard scoring run in the fourth quarter that put the game away. Running back Quintrevion Wisner bullied the Aggies for 155 rushing yards on 19 carries as Texas piled up 218 yards on the ground.

For Elko, the “flagship” line will live on every time these teams meet. For Texas, this was more than just a rivalry win. It spoiled a perfect season, strengthened a playoff résumé and gave the Longhorns a chance to clap back. The scoreboard said 27-17. The video board said the rest.