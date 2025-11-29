Arch Manning put up a highlight reel performance against Texas A&M. He did it with a moment that every quarterback coach in America is going to clip for the offseason cutups.

In the second quarter of Texas’ 27-17 win over Texas A&M, the Texas quarterback stood tall in the pocket, felt pressure crashing from both sides, then calmly slid away from two would-be sacks and floated a touch pass to tight end Jack Endries for a 7-yard gain. Coach Dan Casey shared the clip on X with a simple caption: “Elite pocket movement from Arch Manning.”

Elite Pocket Movement from Arch Manning 🎯 pic.twitter.com/V0YWo2atBM — Coach Dan Casey (@CoachDanCasey) November 29, 2025 Expand Tweet

Manning’s poise on that snap matched the rest of his night. The sophomore finished 14-of-29 for 179 yards and one touchdown, adding 53 rushing yards and a 35-yard dagger of a touchdown run that put the game on ice in the fourth quarter, according to ESPN’s box score. He also dropped a 29-yard touchdown strike to wideout Ryan Wingo in the third quarter to flip a 10-6 deficit into a Texas lead.

Jack Endries caught two passes for 18 yards, including that pocket-movement special, continuing what has quietly become one of the more intriguing QB–TE duos in the SEC.

Running back Quintrevion Wisner ripped off 155 yards on 19 carries, and Texas turned a 10-3 halftime hole into a 27-17 finish behind a defense that grabbed two late interceptions to slam the door on the Aggies.

For all the hype around Arch Manning’s arm talent and family name, a seven-yard toss on a rivalry night might stick the longest. That snap showed a quarterback who is starting to see the game slower and feel rush lanes better. The exact thing Texas needs if this version of the Longhorns is going to be more than just a fun SEC storyline.