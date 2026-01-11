The Texas football team is losing a key offensive star to another SEC team. Former Texas running back CJ Baxter, who won the Big 12 Newcomer of the Year award a few years ago, is headed to Kentucky. The news was first reported by ESPN reporter Pete Thamel.

Baxter finished the 2025 season with 54 carries for 196 yards. In 2023, Baxter took home the Big 12 honor after posting 659 rushing yards and five touchdowns. He helped his Texas squad that season reach the College Football Playoff.

Baxter was part of a Texas team in 2025 that missed the CFP. Texas had three losses on the year to Ohio State, Florida and Georgia. The Longhorns finished the season with a Citrus Bowl win over Michigan.

Kentucky finished the 2025 season with a 5-7 record. The school fired their head coach Mark Stoops, and replaced him with former Oregon offensive coordinator Will Stein.

Baxter missed virtually the entire 2024 football season due to an injury.

Texas hopes to return to the College Football Playoff in 2026

The Longhorns were very close to earning a bid to the CFP in 2025. Following the team's win over Michigan, Texas quarterback Arch Manning announced he wanted to keep playing in college for 2026.

That is big news for the Texas program. Manning is gaining experience, and Texas fans hope he has what it takes to get the Longhorns to the national championship soon. The quarterback had a stellar performance in the Citrus Bowl. He ran for two touchdowns and threw for two more touchdowns.

Manning has his sights set on something bigger than the Citrus Bowl.

“No disrespect to the Citrus Bowl, I think he was here twice,” Manning said of his Uncle Peyton Manning, per the Associated Press. “I’m not trying to come back again.”

Texas will get their opportunities to return in 2026 to the CFP. The Longhorns have a massive non conference game against Ohio State, and a chance for revenge. The Buckeyes defeated Texas to start the 2025 season. That loss put Texas in a tough position as the Longhorns were unable later on to win enough to earn a CFP bid.