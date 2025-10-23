The Texas Longhorns received positive news on the injury front ahead of their Week 9 road trip. Running back CJ Baxter is probable for Saturday at Mississippi State, according to Pete Nakos of On3. The junior could finally return after being sidelined for five straight games. Has not played since UTEP in September.

He suffered a hamstring injury on his very first carry against UTEP in Week 3. The injury occurred early in the contest and forced him to exit immediately, leaving Texas without one of its most experienced running backs.​

Before the injury, Baxter had shown promising signs with 104 yards on 23 carries through the season's first two games. He also contributed in the passing game with seven receptions for 22 yards.​

Can CJ Baxter jumpstart the Texas Longhorns' offense?

Baxter returned to practice on Tuesday, signaling his comeback is close. Missing five games is far from ideal, but this isn't the first time he's faced adversity in his college career.​

Article Continues Below

He missed the entire 2024 season after suffering a knee injury during fall camp. He tore both his LCL and ACL in his right knee. That meant his appearance in Texas's 2025 season opener against Ohio State marked his first game action since the 2023-24 College Football Playoff semifinal. As a true freshman in 2023, Baxter rushed for 659 yards and five touchdowns on 138 carries.​

His return couldn't come at a better time for the Longhorns. Texas has struggled to find an offensive rhythm throughout the season. Quarterback Arch Manning has faced constant pressure, and the offensive line has underperformed.​

Quintrevion Wisner has handled most of the workload since recovering from his hamstring injury. His best performance came against Oklahoma, where he rushed for 94 yards on 22 carries.

Younger backs like Christian Clark and James Simon have filled in, but lack Baxter's experience and physicality.

Beyond his rushing ability, Baxter brings veteran leadership to a young running back room. His presence could help ease the pressure on Manning and create a more balanced offense.​