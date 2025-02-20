A flurry of moves have taken place inside of the Texas football program. Most notably between head coach Steve Sarkisian and quarterback Arch Manning. While the latter had his share of action, there are too many early predictions about Manning. Regardless of that, Sarkisian remains confident in his quarterback.

On the Up & Adams Show with Kay Adams, there was quite a dialogue between the two.

“We’ve got a really good football team,” Sarkisian said. “We’re excited, we’ve got a great brand of football. DKR is rocking.

“No starter named but we’re rocking with it anyway,” Adams said. “No, we’ve got Arch Manning,” Sarkisian replied.

“Are you declaring him the starter?” Adams mentioned. “Sure, we’ll give you that, Kay,” Sarkisian said.

This has been a point of emphasis since Quinn Ewers left Texas football and declared for the NFL Draft. It felt to be a matter of time before Manning was elevated to being the starter. The latter quarterback has explained his desire to remain with the university.

Although he didn't start for two seasons, he finally had his taste of action when Ewers went down with an injury. Manning proved that he has the talent, as well as the edge to take over for Ewers.

Steve Sarkisian is confident in Arch Manning, Texas football

It was a matter of time before Manning was named the starter. After all, Manning was expected to replace Ewers heading into the 2025 college football season. Now, that thought and rumor has now turned into a reality.

Despite though, Sarkisian was hesitant to name a starter for the upcoming season. Earlier on the show, Adams pressed Sarkisian about if he would name Manning the starter.

“Let’s name him the starter,” Adams said. “Are you ready to do that?”

“Well, it would be pretty tough for me to say he’s not going to be our starting quarterback,” Sarkisian said. “He started for us a couple of games last year, played really good football. Our first game in the SEC against Mississippi State, he was our starting quarterback. Quinn had been nicked up. So I think the exposure that he had, I think he’s ready for it.”

Still, Manning hasn't played a full season and hasn't played a game against SEC competition. Teams like Georgia and Tennessee will make matters interesting for the new starter. Regardless of any concerns, Sarkisian has none of those. After announcing the news, the Manning era in Austin can officially begin.