Even big programs like Texas struggle to keep up with the current state of NIL and the college football transfer portal. After five years with the Longhorns, head coach Steve Sarkisian admits he sometimes struggles to stay up to date.

Sarkisian, who is now in his third decade as a head coach, leads one of the most-funded organizations in college football at Texas. He still recognizes that there is often a “bottom dollar” that he cannot reach, which can often complicate his offseasons.

“We got to have our list of needs, our list of wants, and our list of luxuries, and then what's the dollar sign next to all that?” Sarkisian told reporters ahead of the 2025 Citrus Bowl. “And then what's the bottom dollar from an organizational standpoint. The idea that I can sit up here in 2025 and talk about money and players, it's pretty crazy. I'm probably going to be on the phone with an agent today that's gonna throw a number at me that I'm going to be like, ‘Good luck. I hope you get it. If you don't, call us back, but I can't do that number.'”

"I'm probably going to be on the phone with an agent today that's going to throw a number at me that I'm gonna be like 'good luck, I hope you get it. If you don't, call us back.'" Steve Sarkisian calls out the NIL process. pic.twitter.com/abYC5PpFen — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) December 30, 2025

NCAA programs are hit hardest in the offseason, when every player essentially becomes a free agent. The college transfer portal is particularly active in football, with schools rostering more athletes on the gridiron than any other sport.

That process has already hit Sarkisian and Texas hard in the 2025-2026 offseason. The Longhorns have already lost several key players to the portal, namely leading rusher Quintrevion Wisner.

Texas is also currently responsible for the highest-paid NIL athlete in college sports, with quarterback Arch Manning making an estimated $5.3 million in 2025-2026. Manning is reportedly taking a pay cut to remain in Austin for his redshirt junior season, but he is still set to make a pretty penny in 2026-2027.