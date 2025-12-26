Everyone is in agreement that the Texas offense requires a tune-up in 2026, but there was debate about if personnel changes were needed or if scheming adjustments would suffice. Well, it has become clear by now that the Longhorns' roster will be quite different next season. They will have almost an entirely new backfield following recent transfer portal activity. Quintrevion “Tre” Wisner is the latest running back to leave Austin, per ESPN's Max Olson.

The 20-year-old native of Glenn Heights led Texas in rushing yards in each of the last two seasons and passed the 1,000-yard mark in the 2024 campaign. He follows CJ Baxter out the door, forcing the team to reassess the RB room. Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian could trust Christian Clark and James Simon moving forward, both of whom logged limited carries in their respective freshman seasons, but he may want a more experienced rusher as well.

Wisner enters the transfer portal after an injury-shortened 2025 campaign. The junior missed all of September with a hamstring issue but wound up posting similar efficiency numbers to what he did last year. Wisner rushed 131 times for 597 yards (4.6) and three touchdowns. He ended the season with a bang, exploding for 174 scrimmage yards in an upset win versus rival Texas A&M in the Lone Star Showdown.

Obviously, the 6-foot, 194-pound RB does not think he needs another showcase before selecting a new team. Texas football will battle Michigan in the Citrus Bowl without Quintrevion Wisner. Both sides will seek a fresh start in the new year.