When star quarterback Arch Manning took a particularly tough blow from two Mississippi State defenders while attempting to gain yards in the open field during Texas' overtime win, it had fans worried.

Rushing his way towards the endzone with the sort of Tim Tebow-esque QB run game Longhorns fans have come to expect from the legacy passer, Archie's grandson was replaced by Matthew Caldwell, who completed his lone pass for a 10-yard touchdown on the way to a 45-38 victory.

Labeled an ankle injury, Manning finished out the game in the medical tent, leading fans to wonder if their top quarterback, once considered the premier prospect in the 2026 NFL Draft class, and thus, their College Football Playoff hopes were finished.

Article Continues Below

CFB: Just when it seemed like he was finding his groove, Arch Manning is Down. pic.twitter.com/xOGX2npdhC — SHARP (@SharpAGOfficial) October 26, 2025 Expand Tweet

While some were very impressed with Caldwell's limited action during overtime, Manning turned in one of his best statistical games of the season in Week 9, completing 29 of his 46 passing attempts for 346 yards, three passing touchdowns, and a rushing touchdown. Though he did throw an interception, Manning commanded the field with poise and was able to put his team in position to win the game, even if he wasn't ultimately the quarterback who threw the winning touchdown.

With Texas now sitting at 6-2, including 3-1 in division play, the No. 22 Longhorns will almost certainly see their stock rise heading into Week 10, especially after watching teams ranked ahead of them fall by the wayside. Assuming Manning is healthy enough to take the field once more, it's safe to assume Texas will be ready to rumble against Georgia in their most important game left on the schedule.