After dealing with injury concerns all week, Texas Tech football star Behren Morton had no doubt that he would take the field against Utah in Week 4. Unfortunately, the Red Raiders quarterback's issues were only heightened in Salt Lake City.

Through three quarters, Morton had already exited the game twice with separate injury concerns. The most notable incident came on a scramble in the third quarter, which ended with a hit to the head.

Morton takes a hard hit on this play 😬 After review, there is no foul for targeting.

Utah linebacker Trey Reynolds was initially flagged for targeting on the play, but the officials reverted the call upon review. Morton stayed down for a few seconds before leaving the field, but would not miss any significant time.

Morton also took a hard hit to the back earlier in the game on a sack. He lost the ball during the hit, but it was recovered by a Texas Tech offensive lineman to avoid the turnover.

Shortly after the targeting play, Morton was ruled out for the remainder of the game. Texas Tech turned to redshirt freshman Will Hammond, who led an impressive drive in the final frame to give the Red Raiders a two-score lead.

Texas Tech, Utah engage in defensive scrap

Entering their Week 4 matchup, Texas Tech and Utah were two of the highest-scoring offenses in the country. However, they managed to completely flip the script against one another and instead locked horns in a defensive battle.

Texas Tech entered halftime with a 10-3 lead after scoring the only touchdown of the first half. The Red Raiders forced three turnovers in the first half, including two from quarterback Devon Dampier. Dampier entered the game as a dark horse Heisman Trophy candidate, but is struggling in his Big 12 debut.

Both teams have been consistently able to move the ball, but they struggle to finish drives. Critical penalties and turnovers have killed both teams, particularly with Utah having an early touchdown called back for an illegal man downfield call on star tackle Spencer Fano.