Two games into the 2025 college football season, Utah quarterback Devon Dampier has quietly emerged as one of the best playmakers in the country. Although he is still not receiving as much media attention as some of his peers, his early success has been reflected by the Heisman Trophy betting odds.

Dampier began the season well out of the top 10, but is now tied with LaNorris Sellers and Gunner Stockton with the sixth-best odds on BetMGM Sportsbook. Dampier was overcome with joy to receive the recognition, calling it a childhood dream to be viewed as a Heisman Trophy candidate.

“Man, that's awesome,” Dampier said on the Fanduel Sports Network. “Just being a kid, that's something you always dream of, especially playing quarterback. It does mean a lot. It makes me look back on how well of a decision I feel like I made coming here. For the whole team to be bought in, those guys, they come up to me and they tell me, ‘Dev, your name's up there.' Just for the whole offense to kind of be able to share that moment, it means a lot.”

There is already some Heisman hype around @Utah_Football QB Devon Dampier. 👀 pic.twitter.com/dyb4jxNZhB — FanDuel Sports Network (@FanDuelSN) September 10, 2025

Dampier said that the recognition also reassured him of his decision to commit to Utah from the 2024-2025 college football transfer portal. The junior spent his first two seasons at New Mexico before entering the portal as one of the top quarterback transfers in the FBS.

Through two games, Dampier has 398 passing yards, five touchdowns, zero interceptions, 112 rushing yards and one rushing touchdown. He has led Utah to a 2-0 record, including a surprising 43-10 blowout victory over Nico Iamaleava-led UCLA in Week 1.

Utah prepares for final non-conference game in Week 3

Article Continues Below

Utah backed up its stellar Week 1 with another dominant performance in Week 2, beating Cal Poly 63-9. The Utes look to carry that momentum into their final non-conference game against Wyoming in Week 3.

Utah began the season unranked, but is now No. 20 in the Week 3 AP college football rankings. They entered the rankings at No. 25 in Week 2 and moved up after handling Cal Poly the way they were expected to.

Once it takes care of business against Wyoming, Utah will begin Big 12 conference play with a massive Week 4 matchup. The Utes return home on Sept. 20 to take on No. 21-ranked Texas Tech in what will be one of the biggest games of the week.

Like Utah, Texas Tech has done nothing but dominate early in the year. The Red Raiders are averaging 64.5 points per game in their two wins over Arkansas Pine-Bluff and Kent State.