The Memphis Grizzlies have a tough assignment to deal with this Monday night, as they are about to host Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets at FedExForum in Memphis.

Beating the Nuggets will always be a big challenge for any team, and for the Grizzlies, that order seems a bit taller with talented forward/center Jaren Jackson Jr.'s status for that contest still up in the air, as of this writing.

Here's everything we know about Jaren Jackson Jr.'s injury and his playing status vs. the Nuggets.

Jaren Jackson Jr. injury status vs. Nuggets

At the moment, Jackson is listed as questionable for the meeting with the Nuggets because of a sprain in his right ankle, according to the NBA's official injury report for Monday's games. Jackson has missed the last two Grizzlies outings due to the same injury, and he's now in danger of missing his third straight contest.

In 15 games played to date this season, Jackson has averaged 17.9 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.3 blocks.

However, Memphis has managed to survive the two games it played without Jackson, thus far. The Grizzlies defeated the Sacramento Kings at home last Thursday, 137-96, before thumping Klay Thompson and the Dallas Mavericks on the road on Saturday, 102-96.

Without Jackson, Memphis has started Santi Aldama in his place, and it's been working like magic for the Grizzlies thus far. Aldama has scored a total of 49 points in the last two Memphis games while shooting 43.8 percent from behind the arc and 57.1 percent from the floor.

So, when it comes to the question of whether Jaren Jackson Jr. is playing tonight vs. the Nuggets, the answer could come just before tip-off.