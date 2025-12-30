The 2025 Texas Tech football season has been great. The Red Raiders only lost one game to Arizona State, in a thriller. The biggest reason they lost was that starting quarterback Behren Morton was injured and missed the game. Morton has dealt with injury issues since, but he told the media before the Orange Bowl against Oregon that he is healthy and should have no problems against the Ducks.

When asked about his health, Morton said he was at 70% during the Big 12 Championship, but he is now around 85% and much closer to 100% than he has been recently. That is good news for the Red Raiders because they need all hands on deck in their game against the Ducks to move on and stay alive in the College Football Playoff.

Morton said, “Yeah, it’s been great getting the 20-something days that we got, but I’m feeling closer to 80-85 percent. It’s been good; we’ve gotten guys healthy this week, so it’s been a good week of prep. As close as I wanna be for sure. I’m not 100 percent, but it’s a closer percent to 100 for sure, though.”

When he was healthy this year, Morton threw for 2,643 yards on a 67% completion percentage with 22 touchdowns to four interceptions in 2025. Morton's health is crucial for an offense that has firepower and needs to move the ball against the Ducks, who have a great offense of their own.

Morton said he spent seven-to-eight weeks in a walking boot this season and played in “quite a bit of pain” after injuring his right leg in a 42-17 win at Kansas on Oct. 11. He missed only two games in October before returning to start each of the Red Raiders' last five games, and led Texas Tech to its first outright conference title since 1955 despite an injury that limited his mobility and kept him sidelined from most practice activities into the first week of December.

Texas Tech football head coach Joey McGuire has been patient with Morton, and backup Will Hammond also suffered a season-ending injury, so Morton has all of the pressure on him.