The No. 7 Texas Tech Raiders are seemingly forced to make a switch at quarterback for the Week 8 matchup against the Arizona State Sun Devils, as starter Behren Morton is dealing with an ankle injury. As a result, it appears head coach Joey McGuire is opting to start Will Hammond on Saturday.

Reports indicate that Morton did not practice throughout the week leading up to the contest, according to Matt Zenitz and Chris Hummer of CBS Sports. Hammond is now the expected starter, who has played in all six of the Red Raiders' six games this season off the bench.

“No. 7 Texas Tech is currently expected to start backup Will Hammond at QB tomorrow vs. Arizona State, sources tell me and Chris Hummer for CBS Sports. Starting QB Behren Morton didn’t practice all week due to an injury. Hammond was a Class of 2024 four-star recruit.”

Morton suffered an ankle injury during Texas Tech's 42-17 Week 7 win over the Kansas Jayhawks. It occurred late in the second quarter, and he did not return to action in that contest. Through six games played this season, Behren Morton has recorded 1,501 passing yards and 13 touchdowns while owning a 68.4% completion percentage.

Thanks to Texas Tech dominating every opponent so far this season, Will Hammond has had plenty of opportunities to play. The former four-star recruit has flashed potential, recording 411 passing yards and four touchdowns with a 66.7% completion percentage. Turnovers have been an issue, though, as Hammond has thrown two interceptions so far this season.

Texas Tech takes on Arizona State at 4 p.m. EST. It will be a road contest for the Red Raiders.