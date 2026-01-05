Texas Tech football rose as the likeliest destination for Brendan Sorsby. The Red Raiders now have their 2026 quarterback — winning the Sorsby sweepstakes in the College Football Transfer Portal.

ESPN college football insider Pete Thamel revealed the Cincinnati's QB's decision Sunday evening — ending a long period of campus hopping.

“Sorsby’s decision comes in the wake of a 48-hour visit flurry that included visits to Tech and LSU,” Thamel posted on the social media website X, formerly Twitter.

Sorsby earned the most coveted QB target label once the portal opened. The now former Bearcats QB was expected to garner lots of intrigued teams.

Who else did Texas Tech beat for Brendan Sorsby?

Article Continues Below

LSU entered his picture the moment Sorsby announced his portal arrival.

New LSU head coach Lane Kiffin presented a history of working with veteran CFB QBs. He turned Jaxson Dart into a late first round draft selection out of Ole Miss. Kiffin recently worked wonders with Trinidad Chambliss this past regular season. Chambliss has since taken the Rebels to the College Football Playoff semifinals after stunning Georgia on New Year's Day.

But the Red Raiders present their own arguments on why TTU appealed to Sorsby.

Texas Tech increased its NIL initiative and uses the new era to its advantage. The Red Raiders turned to this dynamic to nab five-star tackle Felix Ojo on the recruiting trail.

Sorsby likely will have NIL figures revealed in the coming days. He's bringing 36 combined touchdowns and 3,380 total yards over to Lubbock. His arrival will fuel renewed postseason chatter and a second Big 12 title for next season.