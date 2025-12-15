Brendan Sorsby has not yet decided if he will enter the 2026 NFL Draft, but the 21-year-old quarterback does not plan on returning to Cincinnati regardless. He informed the university of his intention to enter the transfer portal, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel.

Sorsby is waiting for feedback on his draft value, but he has a backup plan lined up in case his foray into the pros is delayed. The Second-Team All-Big 12 selection posted a 61.6 completion percentage and threw for 2,800 yards and 27 touchdowns this season. If he is going to attract sufficient NFL interest, it will likely be because of his striking athleticism. Sorsby ran for 580 yards and nine TDs, contributing to a potent Bearcats rushing attack.

Following back-to-back losing seasons, Cincinnati football won seven games and earned itself a spot in this year's bowl-game festivities. The starting signal-caller had a big hand in the program's resurgence. Fans will be sad to see him go, but they should not be caught off guard. The modern transfer portal rules allow players to frequently use a successful individual campaign as a springboard to a more prominent destination.

No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward, Heisman Trophy winner Fernando Mendoza and national champion Will Howard have all seen their stock rise substantially after going elsewhere for their respective senior seasons. Sorsby is hoping to enjoy a similar career boost. Though, before he officially takes the next step of his football journey, the young Texan is expressing his appreciation for his two-year stay in Cincy.

Brendan Sorsby thanks Cincinnati

“I want to start out by saying how grateful I am for the opportunities and blessings that God has given me,” Brendan Sorsby posted on social media. “I am truly grateful for all this place has meant to me…. I want to thank {head coach Scott Satterfield}, {assistant and quarterbacks coach Pete Thomas}, {assistant QBs coach Chris Canada} and the rest of the staff for all the work that they have put in towards my development as not only a quarterback, but also as a person.

“It has shaped me into the man I am today. To my teammates, I appreciate you guys more than you know. I'll never forget all the memories we've shared on and off the field. All the highs and lows that we've been through, I wouldn't trade for anything.”

The 6-foot-3 QB will look toward the future, while the Bearcats prepare for a Liberty Bowl showdown with the Navy Midshipmen.