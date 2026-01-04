The Texas Tech football team ended its season in disappointing fashion, after getting throttled in the College Football Playoff. After that loss to Oregon, the Red Raiders are immediately working in the transfer portal to find some help.

Texas Tech is looking aggressively for a top notch quarterback with experience, according to a new report from On3. The team is losing Behren Morton, who led the squad in 2025. Texas Tech just received a visit from Cincinnati transfer quarterback Brendan Sorsby.

Sorsby left after his Texas Tech visit without committing to the Red Raiders. He is on his way to visit LSU.

“The decision to leave Texas Tech without committing puts the Red Raiders in a precarious position. And they are looking into other names, because as one source told On3, Texas Tech “needs a guy,'” On3 reported.

Texas Tech is now turning its attention to Arizona State transfer Sam Leavitt. Leavitt recently visited Kentucky and is expected to make a visit to Lubbock too.

“Sources tell On3 that Texas Tech is poised to make a pitch for Leavitt to land in Lubbock and lead the program back to another College Football Playoff berth,” the report added.

Texas Tech won the Big 12 championship in 2025, but lost its first CFP game.

Texas Tech is investing major resources in its football program

The Red Raiders have taken full advantage of the NIL and transfer portal landscape in college football. Texas Tech has invested millions in the football program, to try and win games.

The work paid off during the 2025 season, as Texas Tech won the Big 12. Texas Tech plans to spend again if needed, to keep the roster at a championship caliber level for 2026.

The team is losing Morton, who started a lot of games in Lubbock. His final appearance as a Red Raider ended in defeat and disappointment. Texas Tech failed to score in its CFP game against Oregon.

“We just didn't execute base plays,” Morton said after the loss, per ESPN. “… I didn't do a good job of settling down and really focusing on the next play. But there was a lot of things that we could have done differently. Can't give them the ball. We got to keep the ball on our side when we're on offense. Just a lot of bad football on offense.”

Time will tell if Texas Tech is able to land one of its transfer targets.