The 2025 LSU football season was a mess. The Tigers had high expectations, but did not come anywhere close to meeting them. Following a blowout loss to Texas A&M at home, the Tigers fired Brian Kelly. Then, during a big coaching search, LSU finally landed on Lane Kiffin. The search was messy, but Kiffin is in Baton Rouge and is hard at work trying to rebuild the Tigers.

ESPN senior college football writer Pete Thamel was on the most recent episode of “The Pat McAfee Show” and said that Lane Kiffin and LSU are in a fight for former Cincinnati quarterback Brendan Sorsby. It is down to LSU or Texas Tech for Sorsby's services.

Thamel said, “He is essentially on his way to Lubbock right now for a visit with Texas Tech. Which obviously loses quarterback Behren Morton. Remember their backup, Will Hammond, who is a promising young player? He played really well at Utah this year, but tore his ACL. So Texas Tech has a significant need at quarterback, as does Lane Kiffin. So Sorsby is going to visit Texas Tech, then go to Baton Rouge, and then soon decide between the two. So, as quarterback battles go at big brand programs, that is about as high stakes as you are going to get in this portal season.”

Sorsby has jumped to the top of the transfer portal rankings this season after entering, following a fantastic season in Cincinnati. He finished with 2,800 passing yards, 27 passing touchdowns, and five interceptions on a 61.6% completion percentage.

It is worth noting that both schools have the money to offer Sorsby up to $5 million. It is also worth noting that Sorsby's girlfriend is on the Texas Tech volleyball team, which could be a factor in Sorsby's decision between the two schools.

The LSU football program is in desperate need of an offensive revival, and with Kiffin going after Sorsby, it proves that they are pulling out all the stops for that. It remains to be seen where Sorsby will end up, but this shows that the Tigers are serious about turning things around under Kiffin.