Texas Tech’s football team offseason buzz keeps getting louder, and the Brendan Sorsby chatter is part of the same momentum that just brought a new blue-chip target to Lubbock.

After tight end Matt Ludwig was released from his letter of intent at Michigan, he committed to the Red Raiders a day later, and now the quarterback rumor mill has linked Texas Tech and Indiana to Cincinnati transfer QB Brendan Sorsby, with the NFL Draft still a possible route for him as well.

According to On3, sourcing continues to point to Texas Tech as the early school to watch in Sorsby’s recruitment. He put up 2,800 passing yards this season with 27 touchdowns and only five interceptions, a clean stat line that explains why his name is already drawing real traction.

There is one major wrinkle: Sorsby can still choose to go to the draft, and he’s expected to pursue that option too. So even if Texas Tech is emerging as the most consistent landing spot in early portal conversations, nothing is close to final until he makes a firm call on college versus pro.

Article Continues Below

If he does stay in college, Texas Tech’s pitch is straightforward. The Red Raiders can offer visibility and a clear path to running an offense on a big stage, and the program is actively stacking pass-game pieces that would make a quarterback’s transition easier.

That matters in portal season, when the best QBs tend to look for a place that already feels built for points.

Ludwig’s commitment fits neatly into that same picture. The four-star tight end was released from his Michigan LOI on Dec. 11 and pledged to Texas Tech the next day, giving the Red Raiders another notable weapon addition at a position that can steady an offense and help a QB in the middle of the field.

For now, the situation is basic for them, as Texas Tech is the name being connected most often to Sorsby, even with Indiana also in the mix, and the draft remaining on the table while he sorts out his next move.