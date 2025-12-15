Momentum in Lubbock keeps building as Texas Tech stacks more offensive talent for the future. A day after being released from his letter of intent at Michigan, four-star tight end Matt Ludwig flipped to the Red Raiders, per Hayes Fawcett of Rivals. And of course, the NCAA football rumors are always around.

The Montana Gatorade Player of the Year had offers from heavyweights like Georgia, LSU, Indiana, Penn State, Texas, and Tennessee, but the post-Sherrone Moore fallout in Ann Arbor pushed him back onto the market.

Texas Tech, already riding the high of a CFP berth as the No. 4 seed, moved quickly to secure a versatile passing-game piece who had been heavily recruited by both programs.

Now the Red Raiders are being linked to an even bigger swing at the game’s most important position. According to Matt Zenitz, who reported alongside Chris Hummer, sources have indicated that Texas Tech and Indiana could be among the schools of interest for Cincinnati quarterback transfer Brendan Sorsby.

Zenitz also noted that it remains on the table for Sorsby to skip the portal entirely and head straight to the NFL, where he “would have a shot to go in the first couple rounds” if he turns pro.

That combination of options explains why his name is circulating so loudly. For Texas Tech, pairing a potential early-round quarterback with a high-end tight end like Ludwig is exactly the kind of offensive core that fits their modern Big 12 identity.

Both destinations can sell immediate opportunity, strong competition, and enough visibility to keep his draft stock climbing.

Cincinnati’s recent injury situation only amplified how central Sorsby has become to their offense. When top back Evan Pryor went down with an ankle issue ahead of the Utah trip, the Bearcats’ margin for error shrank, and the load on the passing game grew.

That stretch underscored Sorsby’s value as the point man for Scott Satterfield’s attack and helped fuel the perception that he’s ready for either a bigger college platform or the jump to Sundays.

Either way, Ludwig’s flip to the Red Raiders is a reminder that the same schools circling the top transfer QBs are already stacking weapons around whoever signs on the dotted line.