With the UCF football team led once again by head coach Scott Frost, he would enjoy a win in his first game back over Jacksonville State on Thursday night, 17-10. As the UCF football team looks to rank high among Big 12 programs, there is concern over the team's quarterback position.

Starting quarterback Cam Fancher would play over a quarter as he suffered from a back injury after taking a huge hit from a defender. After a two-hour rain delay, he would be replaced by Tayven Jackson. Fancher would only throw for 32 yards while completing five of his nine pass attempts as Frost spoke about the fear of it being a head injury.

“Yeah, first Cam got a targeting penalty,” Frost said after the game, via On3 Sports. “That was a big, big play. It looked like it was gonna be a game-changing play for them. And the guy got too high on the head. His head was fine, wasn’t concussion or anything.”

“He had a kind of a issue with his back, and he’s got some shooting pain down his leg,” Frost continued. “And he tried to keep it going through the long break, but didn’t feel like he could go, and the trainers didn’t feel like he could go. So it was plan B pretty quick.”

Subsequently, taking over for the Florida Atlantic University transfer, Jackson would throw for 282 yards to go along with two touchdown passes on completing 17 of 24 attempts, leading the Knights to the win.

UCF football's Scott Frost on the severity of Cam Fancher's injury

As Frost looks to lead the UCF football program into the stratosphere, he has an early decision to make about the starting quarterback going into the second game of the season. Before he makes that choice, however, one has to wonder about the severity of the back injury to Fancher, as this type of issue needs to be taken with precise care.

Frost would be asked on Thursday about the status of Fancher and who will be the starting quarterback moving forward, which led to an unsure answer since he doesn't know the severity of the injury yet.

“Yeah, I don’t wanna comment on that right now. I love both kids. Cam’s a warrior, and I really don’t know yet,” Frost said. “I was told he was out for the second half, or I don’t remember which break it was after, I guess the first one, but I’ll talk to the trainers either later tonight or in the morning and have something more going forward.”

At any rate, the Knights are now 1-0 to start the 2025 campaign, as while it remains to be seen who will be under center for week 2, the team prepares for the matchup against the North Carolina A&T Aggies on Saturday, Sept. 6.