Alabama Crimson Tide's season ended with a 38–3 loss to the top-seeded Indiana Hoosiers in the College Football Playoff quarterfinal at the Rose Bowl on Thursday, and roster movement followed almost immediately. When the NCAA transfer portal opened Friday for undergraduate entries, Alabama offensive lineman Olaus Alinen confirmed he would be entering his name, according to On3's Hayes Fawcett, becoming one of several Crimson Tide players to depart in the hours after the loss.

Alinen, a redshirt sophomore, spent three seasons in the Alabama program and will have two years of eligibility remaining at his next school. He appeared in 32 games during his career but never made a start. His role was primarily as a reserve lineman and special teams contributor, though he did play limited snaps across multiple positions on the offensive line.

Alinen appeared in a total of 165 offensive snaps over three seasons, according to Pro Football Focus. During the 2025 campaign, he appeared in all 15 games, mostly on special teams, while recording 44 offensive snaps. Those snaps were split across left tackle (21), right guard (17), left guard (three), and three snaps as an extra blocker in jumbo formations. In 2024, he played in all 13 games and was involved in 89 offensive snaps after redshirting during his true freshman season, when he appeared in four games.

Alinen was officially listed as the Crimson Tide's backup right guard on the 2025 depth chart. With Alabama making frequent changes along the offensive line, he remained largely outside the primary rotation. The Crimson Tide had a hard time matching up front in the Rose Bowl loss, finishing with just 193 total yards, 11 first downs, and only 23 rushing yards on 17 attempts. Quarterback Ty Simpson exited the game in the third quarter after repeated hits and revealed postgame he suffered a “cracked” rib.

Article Continues Below

A native of Finland, Alinen became Alabama’s first-ever signee from the country. He played high school football at The Loomis Chaffee School in Windsor, Connecticut, and was a four-star recruit in the 2023 class. He was ranked as the No. 168 overall player and No. 12 offensive tackle nationally by the Rivals Industry Rankings and committed to Alabama over programs including Georgia, Miami, Ohio State, and Oregon.

Alinen is one of multiple Crimson Tide players to enter the portal following the season. Other departures include offensive linemen Joseph Ionata and Roq Montgomery, wide receivers Jaylen Mbakwe and Jalen Hale, running back Richard Young, defensive back Kameron Howard, and wide receiver Aeryn Hampton. The portal remains open through January 16.

Alabama’s 2025 season ended with an 11-4 record, an SEC Championship appearance, and a berth in the CFP under the guidance of head coach Kalen DeBoer in his second year.