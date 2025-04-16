After Nico Iamaleava transferred from Tennessee, the market has been rather small for the quarterback. However, UCLA football has emerged as a front runner for the quarterback.

Still, it doesn't mean that they are willing to give him everything they want. According to Pete Nakos of On3 Sports, he reported that the Bruins are standing firm on it's offer to Iamaleava, which is less than $4 million annually.

When the latter left the Volunteers, he was seeing a $2 million increase in his NIL fund. At that time, head coach Josh Huepel kicked him out of the program and declared that ‘no one is bigger than the program.'

It set a precedent across college football. However, this was a move that might've screwed Iamaleava over. He was hoping for a more lucrative offer, and could end up getting what he was already making at a significantly worse school.

UCLA football's offer for Nico Iamaleava is set

This might be the only offer Iamaleava has. After turning down his current offer with Tennessee, he might be the sore thumb in the college football transfer portal.

Teams and programs might not be willing to take him. The talent is there, but if he left a program like the Volunteers, where else could he leave?

Another interesting element would be his brother transferring from the university. While Iamaleava's brother left for Arkansas, bringing in Nico himself could be a detriment. The talent is there, but leaving a great situation isn't ideal.

No matter what, UCLA football is standing firm with what they feel is appropriate. At this point, this might be Iamaleava's best offer he'll receive.

His advisors might suggest him to take it. If not, he can end up in an even worse program, without the financial incentives he was truly seeking. Leaving Tennessee for UCLA football, or any other program, for less money, is a loss on his part.