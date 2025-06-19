UCLA football head coach DeShaun Foster is more proactive on social media lately. Foster posted a sly reaction after the Bruins nabbed four-star Micah Smith on June 7. He dropped another one Thursday — this time securing another four-star win.

UCLA received its newest verbal commitment from defensive lineman David Schwerzel, with Brandon Huffman of 247Sports confirming the move. Schwerzel arrives to Westwood as the state of Washington's No. 2 ranked prospect.

Foster succinctly celebrated the move. All he needed was one emoji.

😎 — DeShaun Foster (@DeShaunFoster26) June 19, 2025

Foster and the Bruins have ramped up their college football recruiting efforts for June. UCLA has hosted some high-profile recruiting visitors on official visits, including Schwerzel.

The Smith commitment bolstered the offensive line. UCLA also grabbed four-star Johnnie Jones before Thursday. Schwerzel is coming to add muscle to the defensive side.

4-star explains why UCLA, DeShaun Foster won him over

Foster and UCLA this time duked it out in an “old school Pac-12” recruiting battle as Huffman described. Washington was among the final list of schools on Schwerzel's short list. But he spurns the hometown Huskies for the Bruins.

What sold the Seattle native? The O'Dea High School star explained his reasonings behind his UCLA pledge to Huffman.

“I love coach (DeShaun) Foster and everything he is about. We talked a lot of ball and a lot about just the place and how special UCLA really is,” Schwerzel explained. “I loved Westwood and I thought it was beautiful and amazing. No matter if it was the offensive coaches or the defensive coaches, they all showed they cared.”

UCLA didn't just claim a recruiting win over Washington. Another old foe from the Pac-12 past landed in the mix: California, which has delivered its own aggressive recruiting results for June in securing Honolulu talent. Stanford was another past UCLA rival on Schwerzel's list. He even turned down national title game runner-up Notre Dame for Foster and the Bruins. Huffman likes Schwerzel's fit in the Pasadena region.

“UCLA is always in need of quality defensive lineman and the West typically lacks that. But Schwerzel fits both roles – a quality defensive lineman from the West,” Huffman said of the 6-foot-3, 265-pounder.

Foster additionally lands the nation's No. 37 ranked defensive lineman.