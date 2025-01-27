In an unexpected and heartfelt move from EA Sports, late North Carolina football player Tylee Craft was added to “College Football 25” in the video game's most recent update. Word of the update got back to former UNC head coach Mack Brown, who shared his appreciation to EA on X, along with a screenshot of Craft in the game.

“A big thank you to EASPORTSCollege for adding Tylee Craft to the video game in their recent update,” Brown posted. “Very kind of them to do that for his family and friends.”

Craft died on Oct. 12, 2024 following a two-year battle with Stage 4 lung cancer. He was 23 years old.

“Tylee meant so much to so many and affected us in ways we’ll always be thankful for,” North Carolina Football said in an October statement. “He was 1-of-1 and, while he won’t be with us in body, he’ll be watching over us with his endearing smile and endless positivity.”

North Carolina football family remembers Tylee Craft

Craft's friend and teammate, wide receiver J.J. Jones, adopted Craft's No. 13 jersey during the Tar Heels' game against Georgia Tech, even scoring a touchdown in the contest. Other receivers picked up the mantle from there, alternating the No. 13 for the rest of the season.

“He's the first thing on my mind,” Jones said in an interview with the UNC website. “I tell him good morning and tell him to watch over me in practice. I feel like he's still part of the team, he's still with us.”

ESPN honored Craft in 2022 with its Disney Spirit Award, presented each year to college football's most inspirational player or team.

Inside the Tar Heel locker room in Kenan Football Center sits the Tylee Craft Nutrition Center, a place where players can pick up snacks, drinks, and nutrition supplements.

Craft was also recognized on Senior Day – a special moment for friends, family, fans, and teammates to remember the man who made such an impact on them.

“This young man fought so hard for his two and a half years, the doctors told us he outlived what he should’ve,” Brown said after the game vs. Georgia Tech, via The Fayetteville Observer. “And he did it with the Spirit, he did it with a smile on his face, he didn’t miss a meeting, he didn’t miss practice, he coached these other young people. I mean, he’s just an incredible young person.”