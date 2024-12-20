EA Sports College Football 25 may not have appeared at The Game Awards, but it's done something arguably better. Since it launched this summer, College Football 25 has become one of the most popular sports game on the market. EA Sports' return to the collegiate football scene has been big, especially now that the games include real athletes.

EA Sports College Football 25 Becomes Best Selling Sports Video Game in US History

Two HUGE video game sales milestones were reached in the US this November:- Switch surpassed PS2 in US lifetime hardware unit sales- EA Sports College Football 25 became the all-time best-selling Sports video game in US history (dollar sales)Source: Circana Retail Tracking Service — Mat Piscatella (@matpiscatella.bsky.social) 2024-12-18T14:03:11.546Z

According to Mat Piscatella, Executive Director & Video Game Industry Analyst at Circana (NPD), EA Sports College Football 25 has become “the all-time best selling Sports Video game in US history.”

Of course, it's important to know this only refers to the United States of America, and not the entire world. EA Sports' FC Series still remains the real money-maker for EA Sports in terms of the globe. But this is still a big accomplishment for College Football 25. However, it still surpassed other big national sports titles like Madden NFL and NBA 2K.

Part of the success can be attributed to the series return after an 11 year hiatus. Fans had to wait over a decade to play a new College Football game. Furthermore, College Football 25 also features real players, something that wasn't in NCAA Football 14. You can actually play with stars like Travis Hunter, Ashton Jeanty, and more.

CFB 25 also features over all 134 FBS teams, which helps it reach a wide audience. Furthermore, it makes playing Dynasty Mode more fun, because of the variety of teams to play as and against. Want to take Middle Tennessee and put them in the Big Ten? Go ahead! You can take a small program and pit them against Behemoths like Georgia in the College Football playoffs.

Lastly, the hype for the game leading up to its launch was impressive. EA Sports got a ton of free PR from word of mouth alone. People were making memes, taking videos of themselves as coaches, and more. It all helped EA Sports in their marketing efforts.

However, although we loved College Football 25, we don't want EA Sports to get lazy with it. We've seen the Madden NFL series suffer from stagnation, and there's reason to believe it will happen with College Football 26. We want to remain optimistic, and hope that EA actually wants to improve the series, instead of gradually changing it. We created a list of some of the things we think would help improve the series.

