Lincoln Riley and the USC Trojans secured a big commitment as they landed four-star wide receiver Luc Weaver.

Weaver announced his commitment to the Trojans on Saturday, joining the program's 2026 recruiting class. He hails from Sherman Oaks High School, as he sent a clear message to Riley's squad when he arrives next year.

“100% locked in,” Weaver said, then tagging multiple accounts from the USC football community.

Weaver had an impressive breakout junior season in high school. He made 53 catches for 1,024 yards (19.3 yards per reception) and 10 touchdowns. He also recorded 356 yards on kickoffs.

Weaver is the No. 44 wide receiver and the No. 31 recruit in California, via the 247Sports rankings. He is also the No. 331 overall and the No. 51 wide receiver in the 247Sports Composite.

What's next for Lincoln Riley, USC

It indicates huge pickup for Lincoln Riley and the USC Trojans, obtaining a talented receiver to their recruiting class next year.

“Weaver is an ascending prospect who we like more every time we see him. He’s easily among the top pass catchers out West and has a nice combination of size, speed and body control,” recruiting analyst Greg Biggins said in his scouting evaluation.

“Can get deep and is a true field stretcher and is excellent in 50-50 ball situations. Plays a physical game and can bully opposing corners at the line of scrimmage who try and press him and does a nice job using his body to shield and create separation down the field. Is a bit of a body catcher at times but hands are far from broken and he can make the difficult catch look routine.”

Riley enters his fourth season with the Trojans, looking to help have a resurgence as one of the best teams from the West Coast. Finishing 11-3 in his first year there, they have since posted 8-5 and 7-6 records in the next two seasons. This paves the way for a pivotal 2025 campaign for Riley as he hopes to get the program back on track and keep his job secure for the long term.