Lincoln Riley lured in one more past NFL personality to his USC football coaching staff. This new hire joins Rob Ryan in adding to the Super Bowl winning lineup on the Trojans. And is one coming with New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers ties.

Adrian Klemm adds to Riley's 2025 staff, with Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports confirming the move Wednesday. Klemm brings a wealth of experience to the Land of Troy.

“Was most recently the offensive line coach for the New England Patriots in 2023. Before that, was the offensive line coach for teams like Oregon, the Pittsburgh Steelers and UCLA,” Zenitz said on X (formerly Twitter).

Klemm joined Tom Brady, Bill Belichick and the Patriots in forming the early 2000s dynasty. He won three Super Bowl rings protecting Brady on the offensive line. Klemm also played during a time Ryan coached the Patriots linebackers.

Lincoln Riley features plethora of NFL personas at USC

Riley has inserted an NFL feel in Los Angeles for the Trojans.

Ryan was hired in Jan. 2025 after a lengthy coaching career in the league. The 62-year-old is coaching linebackers and leading a young but deep unit there.

Ryan's not the only past NFL name here. Riley previously hired away Eric Henderson from the neighboring Los Angeles Rams. “Hendo” won Super Bowl LVI with the franchise before heading to the college game. Henderson enters his second season after getting hired by USC in Jan. 2024.

Defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn is one more with a league background. And not because he's the son of former L.A. Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn. The 35-year-old was previously the safeties coach for the Baltimore Ravens from 2021 to 2022. He also worked with the Houston Texans.

The Klemm hire brings back an L.A. region native. The 48-year-old is an Inglewood native. Klemm played his high school football in Santa Monica as well.

Klemm's college coaching experience includes stops at SMU, UCLA and Oregon.