College football looks a lot different than it did just a few years ago. There are different conferences, a different College Football Playoff format and players earning NIL money. There are things that have made positive impacts on the game, but there are also a lot of things that fans don't like. Still, USC football head coach Lincoln Riley isn't worried about the criticism. He doesn't think that there is anything that compares to college football.

Lincoln Riley talked about the current state of college football on a recent episode of Always College Football, and he isn't concerned about the recent changes and the current worries. This is the start of something new for the sport, and it might lead to new things that fans come to love.

“It really doesn’t,” Riley said. “If you love college football, then are you gonna scroll on your TV past USC-Ohio State? No, you’re not. All of these things have to start somewhere.”

Riley understands that the change is difficult for some fans to see, but he is focusing on the positives that he has seen.

“So, is there some changes that I understand people are having a hard time coming to grips with? Sure. Again, I get it. But the alternative is pretty darn good,” he continued. “It’s creating some incredible matchups and seeing how the Playoff played out this year, and, obviously, that’s going to continue to evolve and just get I think better.”

At the end of the day, there are a lot of sports that are not in as good of a position as college football, and it doesn't seem like that is going to change.

“Our sport’s in a great place, and I think anybody that thinks anything other than that — I know there’s a lot going on with scheduling,” Riley added. “I know everybody’s got an opinion on NIL, rev share, and the settlement. I get it. There’s all that stuff. Listen, we just sat through 10 days of Big Ten meetings where that’s all we’re listening to, but despite all that, we still have one of the greatest products in the greatest sport in the world. Let’s don’t forget that.”

With all the changes that the USC football team has been through with its move to the Big Ten, it would be completely reasonable for Lincoln Riley to have some complaints. The Trojans are on the opposite side of the country compared to the rest of their conference. Riley is happy with what the change is doing for the sport, however.