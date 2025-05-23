USC football looks for improvement in its second season in the Big Ten. It will be Lincoln Riley's fourth season at USC, and we look at the 2024 USC schedule and give a prediction.

It was a third straight bowl game for Riley and the Trojans, but also the worst season under Riley so far. They opened up the year 2-0 before falling to Michigan 27-24. They would then beat Wisconsin before dropping three straight, including an overtime loss to Penn State. USC would win three of its next four games before a loss to Notre Dame to end the regular season. They would then play in the Las Vegas Bowl, taking the 35-31 win.

On offense, Jayden Maiava returns after taking over the starting job late in the season last year. Maiava through for 1,201 yards and 11 scores last year while also running in another four. USC also brings back its top two receivers from last year in Ja'Kobi Lane and Makai Lemon. Waymond Jordan comes in from the JUCO ranks to run the ball. He was the 2024 NJCAA D1 Football Offensive Player of the Year.

On defense, the secondary has a strong group of safeties, with Chasen Johnson coming in from UCF. The defense has continued to improve under D'Anton Lynn and will have a strong defensive line this year.

Week 1- Missouri State

Missouri State is making the jump up from the FCS ranks this year. They will be playing in Conference USA starting in the 2025 season. Missouri State was solid last year, going 8-4, but they struggled with higher-quality opponents. They upset a 16th-ranked Illinois State, but lost to FBS Ball State, as well as top-five ranked teams in Montana, North Dakota State, and South Dakota State. This team brought in a bunch of transfers, including an almost entirely new offensive line and quarterback Drew Viotto. It will be a struggle for them in their first year in the FBS ranks.

Pick: USC 48 – Missouri State 7 (1-0)

Week 2- Georgia Southern

Georgia Southern coming to town means the return of Clay Helton to USC. Clay Helton coached at USC from 2010 through 2021, spending 2015-2021 as the head coach. He was fired just two games into the 2021 season, and surely would like revenge on his old school. They do bring back two of their top offensive pieces from last year, with JC French back at quarterback and running back OJ Arnold returning as well. Still, this was a defense that was 83rd in opponent points per game and 114th in opponent yards per game. They have not improved enough on that side of the ball to compete here.

Pick: USC 38 – Georgia Southern 10 (2-0)

Week 3- at Purdue

Purdue will face USC for the first time since 1998. USC has won three of the four meetings with Purdue. Purdue has done a complete overhaul from last year, including bringing in new head coach Barry Odom. Purdue will have Ryan Browne at quarterback, after passing for 532 yards and four scores. Further, Devin Mockobee returns as well after running for 687 yards and four scored last year. While the Boilermakers have new pieces in place, the talent is not there to overcome the Trojans.

Pick: USC 35 – Purdue 10 (3-0)

Week 4- Michigan State

Michigan State will be in its second season under Jonathan Smith this year. Jonathan Smith is familiar with USC, going 1-2 against him in his time at Oregon State. Michigan State will go as far as Aidan Chiles takes them this year. He passed for 2,415 yards last year with 13 scores. He also ran three in. Still, he had 11 interceptions last season. Michigan State also added Omari Kelly in the passing game to help Chiles. Still, they lack a running game and will be one-dimensional this year.

Pick: USC 28 – Michigan State 17 (4-0)

Week 5- at Illinois

Illinois brings back a lot of production on offense this year. That starts with Luke Altmyer. He passed for 2,717 yards last year with 22 touchdowns. They also return Aidan Laughery and Kaden Feagin in the backfield. They combined for nearly 900 yards and seven touchdowns last year. Illinois has solid receivers coming in to fill holes, and the offense should be solid. They also return multiple starters on a defense that was good last year. The Illini were 41st in opponent points per game last year. The secondary returns all of their starters and almost their entire group of backups.

Pick: Illinois 28 – USC 17 (4-1)

Week 7- Michigan

The offensive line for the Wolverines struggled to pass protect last year, but should improve with Andrew Sprague and Evan Link on the line this year. It will most likely be a freshman, Bryce Underwood, playing quarterback for the Wolverines. Michigan was led by its ground game against USC last year. They ran for 290 yards with three scores. Former Alabama running back Justice Haynes will lead the way for the Wolverines' backfield. Further, Michigan's defense was great in their bowl game against Alabama, running against the Alabama starters with their backups, many of whom are projected to start this year.

Pick: Michigan 24 – USC 21 (4-2)

Week 8- at Notre Dame

USC and Notre Dame meet for the 96th time here, with Notre Dame leading the series 50-37-5. Notre Dame has won six of the last seven, but the rivalry may not be renewed past this year. The offense will have a new quarterback, either CJ Carr or Kenny Minchey. Still, they bring back Jeremiyah Love in the backfield. Further, Jaden Greathouse and Jordan Faison return at wideout. Notre Dame also brings back multiple quality parts on defense, even with their new defensive coordinator, Chris Ash.

Pick: Notre Dame 35- USC 31 (4-3)

Week 10- at Nebraska

It was a 28-20 win for USC last year against Nebraska. Jayden Maiava had one of the best games of his season, passing for 259 yards and three scores, while running in another. Meanwhile, Dylan Raiola is back for Nebraska. He passed for 191 yards and a score last year against USC, but also had two interceptions. Nebraska also brings back Malcolm Hartzog in the secondary, which could cause issues for Maiava. Matt Ruhle has historically done well in his third year at a program, and this will be a tight game.

Pick: USC 35 – Nebraska 31 (5-3)

Week 11- Northwestern

Preston Stone comes in at quarterback for Northwestern this year. While Stone will be sn upgrade at quarterback, this is an offense that has consistently struggled. They were 59th in the nation in protecting their quarterback, and that has not improved. Further, Northwestern was 129th in the run last year. While they addressed the QB situation, they did not fully address the running back. The defense should take another step forward this year with many returning starters, but it will not be enough to get the win.

Pick: USC 31 – Northwestern 14 (6-3)

Week 12- Iowa

Iowa should improve on offense this year. They bring in Mark Gronowski from South Dakota State. He has passed for over 2,500 yards for three straight years at South Dakota State. Further, he has run for over 400 yards each year and over seven touchdowns. Further, the offensive line returns multiple starters. While the offense should improve, the defense will remain stout. They bring back multiple starters, and many of the new starters are seasoned backups. Still, there are not enough scoring options on offense for Iowa to get the win in this one.

Pick: USC 24 – Iowa 17 (7-3)

Week 13- at Oregon

The Ducks lost a lot of their offense last year. They will have four new starters on the offensive line to go with Makhi Hughes starting at running back and replacing their top two receivers. Further, Dante Moore is expected to take over at quarterback. For all the change on offense, the defense remains quality, primarily in the front seven. Oregon will have new starting corners, but Bear Alexander will lead the way on the defensive line, and both Bryce Boettcher and Devon Jackson return at linebacker. While this may not be the same level of team as recent years, they will be able to hold USC enough to get the win in this one.

Pick: Oregon 31 – USC 28 (8-3)

Week 14- UCLA

It was an upgrade at quarterback this offseason for UCLA, bringing in Nico Iamaleava from Tennessee. Further, this defense was solid last year. They ranked 34th in opponent yards per game, 59th in opponent points, and 15th against the run. UCLA brings back four senior defensive linemen and a senior middle linebacker. They should be able to slow down the run game of the Trojans. Still, the secondary will have almost entirely new starters. With Maiava having a full year under his belt at this point, he leads them to the win.

Pick: USC 27 – UCLA 21 (9-3)

Final USC Football 2025 Season Prediction

USC should improve in its fourth season under Lincoln Riley. He made the move to Jayden Maiava at quarterback, and the Trojans went 3-1 in those four games. Further, the defense improved last year. After being 119th in total defense in 2023, they moved up to 77th last year, and should continue in that trajectory. With a strong offense and improving defense, USC may be able to contend in the Big Ten, but most likely, this is a nine-win team.