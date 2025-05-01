USC football added experience and unapologetic bravado when it hired Rob Ryan. The longtime NFL defensive coordinator leaves the Las Vegas Raiders for the college game. He even dropped a bold claim involving Brock Bowers and one of his USC linebackers.

Ryan watched the damage Bowers delivered firsthand as a star rookie. But he told Ryan Kartje of the Los Angeles Times Thursday that he's coaching an LB who can match wits with him.

The 62-year-old Ryan is extremely high on Eric Gentry. To the point he believes Gentry can hang with the talented tight end.

“I’ve never coached a guy who can cover every tight end in the country. He can. All these tight ends like Bowers and all that who are killing people — well, they haven’t seen Gentry,” Ryan said.

USC LB expected to explode under Rob Ryan

This isn't the first time Ryan lauded Gentry.

Ryan raved about the young LB during his much-discussed opening press conference with the L.A. media. Gentry, then, was a topic of discussion from him.

“I love him,” Ryan said. “I'm excited. Gentry, he's a tall guy. He's big. He's done everything this school has asked of him this year. Those guys do an amazing job. He's got the diet going. He's built his body up. The guy's been fantastic. And he does the unnatural, natural.”

Ryan wasn't through with raving about Gentry.

“This guy's going to be fun to work with, and he's got these vines for arms. I do great with those guys with the long arms,” Ryan said before comparing Gentry to two former LBs of his: Mike Vrabel and Willie McGinest, the latter a USC legend.

Ryan fired off a warning, too, for future ballcarriers confronting Gentry.

“This guy's going to be hitting people. The biggest thing is he's going to hit them before they hit him and get used to that,” Ryan said.

Gentry is heading toward his fifth collegiate season. He delivered a career-best seven tackles for a loss despite playing five games.