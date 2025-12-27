Utah football is officially entering a new era, and the transition will begin before the Utes take the field in the Las Vegas Bowl. Longtime head coach Kyle Whittingham will not coach Utah against the Nebraska Cornhuskers, choosing instead to immediately begin his tenure as Michigan’s next head coach following his surprise hiring.

The news was reported by ESPN insider Pete Thamel, who explained the urgency behind Whittingham’s decision.

“Kyle Whittingham is informing the Utah team that he will not be coaching in the Las Vegas Bowl against Nebraska, per me and Dan Wetzel. It is paramount for Michigan that he get to Orlando to meet with his new team and the players’ family members to get going on his new job,” Thamel posted on X, formerly Twitter.

Whittingham, 66, is expected to arrive in Orlando on Saturday, Dec. 27, as Michigan prepares for its Citrus Bowl matchup against Texas. With Michigan’s roster in flux following the firing of Sherrone Moore earlier this month, Whittingham’s early presence is viewed as critical for stabilizing the program.

Michigan has also made it official on hiring Whittingham, in a post on X, formerly Twitter. ” Official: Welcome to Michigan, Coach Whittingham!”

Whittingham brings a 177-88 career record to Ann Arbor and becomes just the second Michigan head coach since Bo Schembechler without prior ties to the program.

His task will be significant, as Michigan works to rebuild trust and stability following multiple offseason controversies. Michigan's AD Warde Manuel reinforced the program’s confidence in its new leader.

“Kyle Whittingham is a well-respected and highly successful head coach who is widely recognized as a leader of exceptional character and principled leadership,” said Manuel in an official statement.

Utah, meanwhile, is positioned for continuity. Defensive coordinator Morgan Scalley was named the Utes’ next head coach, creating a smoother transition. Scalley is expected to lead Utah against Nebraska in the Las Vegas Bowl on Dec. 31, giving players a glimpse of the program’s future leadership.

While Whittingham’s absence will be felt on the sideline, both programs appear aligned in prioritizing long-term stability. For Utah, the bowl game becomes a bridge to the next chapter. For Michigan, Whittingham’s early arrival signals an aggressive reset — one that could shape the Wolverines well beyond the postseason.