Utah head football coach Kyle Whittingham made headlines after the Utes head coach said he's stepping down as the team's coach. However, although Whittingham is stepping down at Utah, he hasn't ruled out a return to coaching someday, either.

“I don't know if it's ever out of your system,” Whittingham said in his first media availability since he announced he was stepping down. “I mean, it's in your blood. And so I don't know about that. That being said, I'm not sure what I'm going to do. But when you've got the coaching in your blood, it just doesn't go away.”

Kyle Whittingham on his future in coaching. I asked if this was a retirement, and he said, "Who knows? We'll see." pic.twitter.com/vHfGIdIMLI — Dana Greene (@dana_greene) December 18, 2025 Expand Tweet

When pressed on if his comments mean him stepping away from Utah doesn't mean retirement, Whittingham had a witty reply.

“Who knows? We'll see,” Whittingham said. “I guess it's stepping down and stepping away. We evaluate things and see where we're at. I'm a free agent. I'm in the transfer portal. Like I said, I'm at peace, and I did not want to be that guy that overstayed his welcome and people just saying, ‘Hey, when's this guy going to leave?' That was not my intention ever, and I hope I didn't do that.”

Kyle Whittingham has one game left in his storied Utah tenure

Article Continues Below

Whittingham, who has coached the Utes for 21 seasons, has a 177–88 overall record and a 109–70 record in conference play. However, according to Deseret News reporter Joe Coles, his final Utes squad has been his favorite.

“This team has been one of my favorite years,” Whittingham said. “The team attitude, the leadership, the work ethic, just the personality and the feel, the vibe of the team is outstanding, and having the chance to be around these guys one more month and go to battle one more time with them is something I wanted to do.”

Whittingham will coach his final game for Utah in the Las Vegas Bowl vs. Nebraska. It will be his 266th game with the program and, hopefully, his last win leading the Utes.