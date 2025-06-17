One of the biggest debates in the college football world is the SEC vs. Big Ten battle. These two conferences are definitely the two best in the sport, but which one is the best? For a while, most people agreed that the SEC had the edge. However, ever since the NIL era began, the Big Ten has made a compelling case. After all, the last two national champions are from up north as Michigan won it in 2023 and Ohio State won it last year. Still, Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia gives the edge to the SEC.

Diego Pavia is obviously a bit biased as he plays in the SEC, and he doesn't think that Big Ten compares to the challenges that the SEC sees week in and week out. The Big Ten has some elite teams at the top, but Pavio believes that the overall product in the SEC is what sets it apart from other conferences.

“You want to play with the best – you don’t want to play with the Big Ten. … You ignore those calls,” Diego Pavia said during an appearance on Bussin' with the Boys. “You know that. But you’ve got to think about this, too,” Pavia said. “The SEC is, like, nothing. Like, okay, the Big Ten, you have Ohio State, Oregon … the SEC, it’s like week after week. You’re going to get beat on. The Big Ten, you’re not gonna get beat on with the Purdue, Nebraskas.”

Article Continues Below

If Pavia thinks that the best teams in the country are in the SEC, then he thinks that the SEC has the best players as well. Pavia has had to go up against some tough defensive lineman during his time in the conference, and he doesn't think that he would see that anywhere else.

“The best pass rushers are from the SEC, except, like, Abdul Carter,” Pavia said. “You’ll find one. You’ll have one or two. … If the kid from South Carolina [Dylan Stewart] could’ve left, he would’ve been a first-round pick.”

The Big Ten vs. SEC debate is going to be one that's around forever as long as the two conferences never merge into one. There are a lot of different opinions, and it's clear that Diego Pavia isn't going to change his anytime soon. He sides with the conference that he plays in, but last year, the Big Ten went 4-1 against the SEC during bowl season. Right now, the Big Ten has the edge, but the SEC will look change that next season.