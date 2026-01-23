Former Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia is preparing for the NFL. He helped change the landscape of Vanderbilt football and is going to be regarded as a legend on that campus.

After not winning the Heisman this past season, the QB went off on social media. Pavia then apologized to Heisman voters for what he said.

Pavia has a special relationship with former college legend Johnny Manziel. That is not new information at this point. They have been seen together a ton over the last two years.

Pavia and Manziel recently discussed NIL money and why Pavia decided not to stay at Vandy for another season. Here is the conversation they had on Manziel's Glory Daze.

Manziel: “Diego Pavia, did we make more than two million dollars this year from NIL?”

Article Continues Below

Pavia: “I can’t answer that,” while laughing at the question. Manziel started chuckling, also.

Manziel: “Okay, finally, I’ll take that as a resounding yes. Cheers to that.”

Pavia: “The city of Nashville is the greatest city, I think, alive. It was a great life, but the reason that I decided to not go and challenge the NCAA is because, one, I feel like, yeah, the money would've been good to go back, but I think there will never be another team assembled like the one we had at Vanderbilt this past year. All the guys, top to bottom, just made so much sense. And teams are going away, it’s just like one-year contracts. There’s no real like team camaraderie anymore. It’s not like hanging out with the boys anymore. It’s just like people in and out.”

Pavia is going to need to dominate the NFL combine if he attends in order to improve his draft stock. The QB class isn't great this year, outside of Fernando Mendoza and Ty Simpson. Pavia has a chance to climb the ranks this April.